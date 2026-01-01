Without specialized time tracking, design engineers face obstacles that delay projects and inflate budgets:
Automated reminders ensure all design activities are tracked, so no time goes unrecorded.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, tamper-proof records for every design phase.
Visual workload dashboards reveal when designers are stretched too thin, enabling timely adjustments.
Export detailed, audit-ready time reports that clearly demonstrate effort and progress.
Track hours by project or client to provide transparent cost reporting and improve forecasting.
AI-powered automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on design, not paperwork.
Set deadlines once—Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries proactively.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where time is spent, getting immediate, clear answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of design effort, workload, and progress automatically.
Meetings and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to tasks without extra effort.
Brain detects overdue timesheets, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.
Brain spots anomalies and missing data early, preventing costly project delays.