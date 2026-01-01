Relying on generic time tracking methods leaves demolition teams vulnerable to costly errors and inefficiencies:
Automated notifications ensure all crews submit hours before payroll processing.
Approval workflows lock entries, guaranteeing accurate and tamper-proof records.
Workload views highlight crews nearing capacity so you can reassign tasks proactively.
Detailed logs of every time entry and approval are exportable on demand.
Tag hours to demolition stages and generate insightful, export-ready reports.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep tracking running smoothly in the background.
Forget manual chasing and reporting. Let Brain handle your time tracking tasks efficiently.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which crews haven’t submitted hours?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of logged hours, workload balance, and project progress await you.
Meetings, equipment usage, and site discussions are logged and assigned to tasks automatically.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing or irregular entries early, protecting your payroll accuracy.