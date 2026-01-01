Tracking hours for delivery teams without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every driver submits timesheets before payroll deadlines.
Lock entries with audit trails for accurate and trusted payroll processing.
Real-time workload views help balance deliveries and prevent fatigue.
Export detailed logs instantly, ensuring compliance with labor regulations.
Tag hours by route, vehicle, or delivery zone for detailed cost insights.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so drivers can focus on deliveries.
No chasing, no guesswork, no delays. Brain manages your delivery team’s time tracking effortlessly.
Set deadlines once—Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Which drivers haven’t submitted?” or “How many hours per route?” and get immediate responses.
Brain generates automatic summaries of driver hours, workload, and delivery progress.
Meetings, breaks, and detours are logged and linked to the right delivery tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries or irregular patterns before they affect payroll or compliance.