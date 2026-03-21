Precision Time Tracking for Deliveries

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Delivery Teams

Monitor driver hours, streamline delivery schedules, optimize route times, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate follow-ups and insights.
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Challenges

Why Delivery Operations Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Managing delivery times without a dedicated system is like navigating routes blindfolded. Here's what delivery teams face without precise time tracking:

  • Inaccurate driver time logs — leading to delayed deliveries and dissatisfied customers
  • Manual entry errors — causing billing inaccuracies and lost revenue
  • No visibility into driver workload — risking fatigue and safety issues
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — exposing the business to fines
  • Dispatchers wasting hours chasing updates — reducing operational efficiency
  • Disconnected time data and delivery tasks — making optimization impossible
  • Difficulty verifying contractor delivery hours — complicating payment disputes
  • Lack of reliable labor cost reporting — hindering budgeting and resource planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Practices Don’t Meet Delivery Needs

Fragmented data and manual processes slow your delivery operations down.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Drivers submit timesheets via paper or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Lack of real-time visibility into driver hours and delivery progress
  • Approval processes handled through emails without verification trails
  • Time tracking disconnected from delivery routes and task management
  • Capacity planning based on estimations rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Deliveries

  • All driver hours logged and locked within a single platform
  • Real-time dashboards showing delivery time and driver availability
  • Automated approvals with reminders and comprehensive audit logs
  • Seamless connection between time entries, delivery tasks, and routes
  • Workload visualization for efficient capacity management
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records compliant with labor laws
Delivery Benefits

Unlock Efficiency Through Advanced Delivery Time Tracking

Traditional tools limit your ability to optimize delivery times, increase driver safety, and reduce costs.
ClickUp Automations

Guarantee Every Delivery Time Log Is Submitted Before Dispatch

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so drivers submit accurate hours before shifts start.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Time Data for Accurate Billing

Approvals and audit trails ensure every delivery hour is confirmed and tamper-proof.

ClickUp Views

Identify Driver Overload Before It Compromises Safety

Workload views reveal driver capacity and prevent fatigue-related risks.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Instant Exportable Records

Every entry logs edits and approvals, ready for regulatory review at any moment.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Delivery Route or Client

Tag hours by client or route to generate detailed cost reports for budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead on Time Management Tasks

Automations handle reminders and reporting so your team can focus on deliveries.

Start Tracking Delivery Times Accurately Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Delivery Time Tracking Software?

Delivery teams and management that depend on precise time data for operations and decision-making

If You're a Delivery Operations Manager

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders prompt drivers before and after each shift
  • View submission statuses instantly without sorting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve hours swiftly. Lock entries to prevent changes after approval
  • Enter every delivery day confident in verified, accurate driver data

If You're a Fleet Supervisor

  • Monitor driver workload to prevent fatigue and improve safety
  • Reassign deliveries easily from the Workload view without extra tools
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp handles all follow-ups automatically
  • Approve timesheets quickly and focus your time on fleet performance
Powered by ClickUp Brain AI

Experience Time Tracking Without Manual Overhead

No follow-ups, no manual reports, no oversight gaps. Let Brain automate your delivery time tracking.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheets

Set your deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

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Get Immediate Insights on Delivery Time Data

Ask “Which drivers haven’t logged time?” or “How long did Route 5 take?” and get answers instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of delivery times, workloads, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Delivery Activities Automatically

Meetings, delays, and discussions are logged and mapped to delivery tasks without extra effort.

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Let Your Delivery Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Early to Avoid Delays

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact your delivery schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

Delivery Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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