Tracking focused, distraction-free work is tricky without tailored tools. Here’s what happens when deep work isn’t tracked effectively:
AI-powered tracking captures uninterrupted work periods so you never miss a focused minute.
Sessions lock upon completion, preventing accidental edits and ensuring data integrity.
Visual Workload insights help you identify cognitive overload before it impacts performance.
Comprehensive reports reveal patterns that empower smarter scheduling.
Link deep work sessions directly to tasks, aligning effort with outcomes.
Automated reminders and summaries mean less manual tracking and more time for focus.
Teams and professionals who prioritize focused, uninterrupted work sessions
Set up once, then Brain handles all reminders and flags missing deep work logs.
Ask Brain questions like “How much deep work was done this week?” and get immediate answers.
Receive concise overviews of deep work trends ahead of one-on-ones.
Brain detects meetings and discussions, linking them to relevant tasks.
Brain assigns follow-ups, flags overtime, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain alerts you to missing sessions or irregular work patterns early.