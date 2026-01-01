Time Tracking Software for Dealerships

Time Tracking Tailored for Dealership Operations

Accurately capture employee hours, streamline approvals, monitor labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI handle the routine follow-ups for your dealership.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Dealerships Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Managing workforce hours without a dedicated system in a dealership leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions delay payroll and complicate commission calculations
  • Manual entry errors inflate labor expenses and obscure true productivity
  • No visibility into technician workloads risks overbooking or burnout
  • Compliance risks increase with incomplete or missing time records
  • Managers waste time chasing staff for approvals instead of focusing on customer service
  • Disconnected time data and service orders create reporting gaps
  • Billing disputes with contractors and vendors become frequent due to unverifiable hours
  • Inability to accurately track labor costs hinders pricing and staffing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Dealership Needs

Fragmented processes and lack of integration slow down your service bay and office alike.

Outdated Time Tracking

  • Paper or spreadsheet timesheets prone to loss and errors
  • Delayed visibility into labor input until payroll deadlines
  • Approvals done offline or via email without traceability
  • Time records disconnected from vehicle service orders and inventory
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not data
  • Difficulty exporting compliant audit reports

ClickUp Time Tracking for Dealerships

  • Centralized platform for all time entries with real-time updates
  • Immediate visibility into team hours and productivity
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and reminders
  • Seamless linkage of time to service tickets and inventory management
  • Workload management tools to balance technician assignments
  • Compliance-ready, exportable records for audits and payroll
Key Benefits for Dealership Teams

Unlock Efficiency with Dealership-Focused Time Tracking

Traditional methods slow operations; ClickUp’s tailored features empower dealerships to excel.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Service Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours Straight to Payroll

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails bring payroll precision every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Technician Overloads Before They Impact Service Quality

Workload views reveal real-time capacity, enabling proactive balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Confidence

Export tamper-proof records instantly, ensuring audit readiness.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Vehicle or Service Type

Tag hours by job or department to inform pricing and staffing strategies.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead in Time Tracking

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and flags, letting your team focus on customers.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who Benefits

Which Dealership Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams relying on precise labor data to optimize operations and profitability

If You're a Service Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions from technicians
  • Quickly identify missing entries without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve labor hours swiftly. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Confidently run payroll with accurate, verified labor data

If You're a Parts and Inventory Manager

  • Monitor labor allocation against parts and inventory usage
  • Balance technician workloads to meet parts availability
  • Skip manual follow-up emails. ClickUp automates all reminders
  • Approve time entries linked to inventory tasks quickly to maintain workflow
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No manual follow-ups or guesswork — Brain automates your dealership’s time tracking.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Insights on Labor Status

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “Where are labor hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Payroll and Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of labor hours, workloads, and project progress when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings, vehicle diagnostics, and informal tasks are logged and linked to correct jobs without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Problems Before Payroll Is Impacted

Brain flags missing entries and unusual time patterns early to prevent costly errors.

Common Questions

FAQs on Dealership Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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