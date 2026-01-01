Managing workforce hours without a dedicated system in a dealership leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly before payroll runs.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails bring payroll precision every cycle.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity, enabling proactive balancing.
Export tamper-proof records instantly, ensuring audit readiness.
Tag hours by job or department to inform pricing and staffing strategies.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and flags, letting your team focus on customers.
Teams relying on precise labor data to optimize operations and profitability
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing timesheets automatically.
Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “Where are labor hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of labor hours, workloads, and project progress when you need them.
Meetings, vehicle diagnostics, and informal tasks are logged and linked to correct jobs without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain flags missing entries and unusual time patterns early to prevent costly errors.