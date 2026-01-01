Without centralized time tracking, D2C operations risk inefficiency and lost insights:
Automated reminders ensure every team member submits timesheets before payroll runs.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails for accurate payroll processing.
Workload views highlight overcapacity, allowing proactive task redistribution.
Every entry and edit is logged and easily exported for labor and tax compliance.
Tag time entries by campaign, SKU, or vendor for precise cost reporting.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts to keep tracking running smoothly.
Teams driving product, marketing, and operations that rely on precise time insights
Eliminate manual effort with AI-driven reminders, insights, and reporting.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did hours go?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time allocation, workload, and progress.
Brain logs discussions and maps them to tasks without manual input.
Brain triggers alerts for overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports independently.
Brain flags missing timesheets and abnormal patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.