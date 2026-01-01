Time Tracking Software for Customs Brokers

Streamline Your Customs Brokerage Time Tracking

Monitor billable hours, simplify compliance, and rely on ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate reminders and approvals — all tailored for customs brokerage workflows.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Customs Brokers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking time in customs brokerage without a dedicated tool creates inefficiencies and risks:

  • Inaccurate logging of billable customs clearance hours — leading to lost revenue
  • Manual data entry causes frequent errors — complicating invoicing and audits
  • Lack of visibility on agent workloads — risking missed deadlines and client dissatisfaction
  • Compliance risks increase without audit-ready records — jeopardizing regulatory adherence
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing timesheets — detracting from operational oversight
  • Disjointed data prevents linking time to specific shipments or clients — reducing actionable insights
  • Freelance or contracted customs agents’ hours are hard to verify — causing billing disputes
  • Limited reporting on labor costs impairs budgeting and forecasting — decisions rely on assumptions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Limits Customs Brokerage Efficiency

Fragmented processes and manual tracking leave brokers guessing and slow down operations.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via emails or spreadsheets, prone to delays and errors
  • No real-time visibility into time submissions or approvals
  • Approval workflows managed informally without traceability
  • Time data isolated from shipments, clients, and compliance documentation
  • Capacity planning based on intuition rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and challenging to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Instant visibility into team hours and submission status
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and reminders
  • Seamless integration of time, shipments, and client records
  • Workload dashboards highlight capacity and bottlenecks
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance-ready records on demand
Customs Brokerage Benefits

What Powerful Time Tracking Unlocks for Customs Brokers

Outdated tools limit your visibility and control over time management. Here’s how modern software changes that.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Hour or Shipment Deadline

ClickUp automations send timely reminders ensuring every hour is logged accurately before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Compliance and Billing

Lock and approve entries with audit trails tailored to customs brokerage regulations.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Agents Before It Impacts Performance

Real-time workload views highlight capacity issues so you can reassign tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence and Ease

Export comprehensive, immutable records that satisfy regulatory audits and client inquiries.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Costs Precisely by Shipment and Client

Tag time entries to specific projects, shipments, or clients for detailed financial reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time Spent on Time Tracking Tasks

Automate reminders, approvals, and reports so your team focuses on customs operations, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which Customs Brokerage Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams where precise time data drives operational success and compliance

If You're a Customs Brokerage Operations Manager

  • Eliminate endless timesheet chasing. Automated alerts ensure on-time submissions
  • Get instant dashboards showing who’s logged time and who hasn’t, no manual follow-up needed
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock to prevent changes after approval
  • Enter every billing cycle with clean, verified data ready for client invoicing and audits

If You're a Client Account Manager

  • Monitor your team’s workload to prevent burnout and maintain service quality
  • Rebalance assignments swiftly using workload views without lengthy coordination
  • Skip manual timesheet reminders. Let ClickUp handle follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s time entries quickly, freeing you to focus on client relationships
AI-Powered Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. Brain manages your time tracking effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups Forever

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights on Time Usage

Ask questions like “Which agents haven’t submitted hours?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of workload, time tracked, and shipment progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Billable Moment

Meetings, calls, and shipment coordination get automatically logged against the correct projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Compliance Workflows

Brain flags overtime, sends follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your billing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Customs Broker Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT