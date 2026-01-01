Time Tracking Software for Customer Success

Time Tracking Tailored for Customer Success Teams

Accurately track your team's time, streamline approvals, analyze customer engagement costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage reminders effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Customer Success Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time without a dedicated system hampers Customer Success teams like trying to manage client relationships blindfolded. Without focused time tracking, teams face:

  • Inconsistent logging of customer interactions — leading to incomplete client histories
  • Manual entry errors — misreported hours skew customer success metrics
  • Limited visibility into workload — risking overwhelmed reps and missed opportunities
  • Difficulty proving ROI of customer success efforts — stakeholders lack clear data
  • Managers spending excessive time chasing updates — reducing focus on strategy
  • Disconnected time data from customer outcomes — insights become inaccessible
  • Challenges verifying contractor contributions — billing and accountability issues
  • Inability to accurately forecast team capacity — impacting customer satisfaction
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Legacy Time Tracking Fails Customer Success Teams

Fragmented data and manual processes stall your team's potential.

Conventional Approaches

  • Time logs scattered across emails and spreadsheets
  • Limited real-time insight into customer engagement hours
  • Approval processes handled informally without audit trails
  • Time data isolated from CRM and project workflows
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance reports difficult to generate and verify

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized time tracking integrated into one platform
  • Live visibility into team hours and customer touchpoints
  • Automated approvals with full audit trails and reminders
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and customer projects
  • Accurate workload management with real-time capacity views
  • Export-ready records for audits and performance analysis
Customer Success Benefits

How Exceptional Time Tracking Empowers Customer Success Teams

Outdated tools limit your team’s impact and cloud customer insights.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Complete Tracking of Every Customer Interaction

Automated reminders guarantee every touchpoint is logged before reviews.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Stakeholder Reporting

Lock entries with approvals and audit trails for trusted reporting.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overloaded Team Members Before Burnout Hits

Workload views reveal capacity imbalances to rebalance tasks early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Compliance and Client Audits Instantly

Access export-ready logs and detailed histories with a click.

ClickUp Reports

Demonstrate the Impact of Customer Success Efforts Clearly

Tag hours by client or project to generate insightful reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Burden and Focus on Customer Relationships

Automations handle reminders and summaries, letting your team focus on clients.

Begin Accurate Time Tracking Without Endless Follow-Ups

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Who It’s For

Teams That Gain the Most from Customer Success Time Tracking

Customer Success groups relying on precise time data to enhance relationships and outcomes.

If You're a Customer Success Manager

  • Stop chasing incomplete logs. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged client time without digging through messages
  • Approve time entries with one click. Lock data to maintain accuracy and trust
  • Enter every review cycle with verified, actionable time insights

If You're a Customer Success Team Lead

  • Monitor workload trends to prevent team burnout and optimize coverage
  • Reallocate client accounts or tasks directly from workload views without delays
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly, freeing up time for strategic initiatives
AI-Driven Time Management

Visualize Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No manual chasing, no guesswork. Brain automates your team's time tracking.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Constant Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically nudges and highlights missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Visibility Into Time Data

Ask Brain who’s missing logs or where time has been spent and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workload, and customer progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and client interactions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Affect Customers

Brain detects missing data and unusual patterns early to prevent negative impacts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Customer Success Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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