Time Tracking Software for Customer Service

Time Tracking Tailored for Customer Service Teams

Accurately log support hours, streamline approvals, analyze service time costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate your follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Customer Service Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Handling customer interactions without a dedicated tracking system leads to inefficiencies and missed insights. Here’s what customer service teams face without proper time tracking:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt scheduling and payroll
  • Manual entry errors inflate service costs and reduce accuracy
  • Lack of visibility into agent workloads causes burnout and turnover
  • Compliance risks increase without an audit-ready record of hours
  • Managers waste time chasing submissions instead of coaching teams
  • Time data is disconnected from support tickets and projects limiting actionable insights
  • Tracking freelance or outsourced agent hours is unreliable leading to billing conflicts
  • Inability to confidently report on labor costs hampers budget planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Customer Service Needs

Fragmented data, manual processes, and blind spots slow service teams down.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets with manual consolidation
  • No real-time visibility into agent hours or submissions
  • Approvals handled through email lacking traceability
  • Time data siloed from support tickets and service workflows
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Live dashboards provide instant insight into team hours
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and audit trails
  • Time tracked directly linked to customer tickets and projects
  • Workload views reveal agent capacity versus actual logged hours
  • Export-ready, secure records available anytime for audits
Customer Service Benefits

How Advanced Time Tracking Empowers Customer Service Excellence

Outdated tools and fragmented data hold back your support team’s potential.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Customer Interaction Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee all support hours are logged before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll Without Delay

Built-in approvals and locked entries secure payroll-ready time data every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Detect Agent Overload Early to Prevent Burnout

Workload views highlight capacity versus actual logged hours in real time.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Exportable Records

Complete logs with history of edits and approvals ready at a click.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Clear Labor Cost Breakdown by Customer or Campaign

Tag time entries by project or client to generate detailed reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Administration

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts to keep tracking effortless.

Start Tracking Customer Support Time with Precision and Ease

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Who It’s For

Customer Service Roles That Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams that thrive on accurate and timely service time data

If You're a Customer Service Manager

  • Stop chasing after timesheets. Automated nudges ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock instantly to prevent changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with reliable, approved data ready to go

If You're a Support Team Lead

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent agent fatigue and turnover
  • Easily reassign tasks from the Workload view without extra tools
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp sends follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly so you can focus on coaching
AI-Driven Time Management

Envision Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports, no guesswork. Brain does the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once. Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was time spent?” and Brain answers immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Team Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatically generated summaries of time, workload, and progress await you.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Minute of Customer Support Activity

Meetings and calls are logged and linked to the right tickets automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Processes Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports with zero manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Service Quality

Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to avoid payroll surprises.

Common Questions

FAQs About Time Tracking for Customer Service

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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