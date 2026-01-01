Tracking billable hours manually or with generic tools creates unique obstacles for criminal law firms:
Automated timers and reminders ensure every minute is captured accurately without distraction.
Lock entries with audit trails to guarantee trustworthy billing records for clients and compliance.
Visualize capacity versus actual hours to prevent burnout and balance case assignments.
Instantly export detailed, tamper-proof records to satisfy legal and ethical oversight.
Tag hours to specific matters for transparent reporting and accurate invoicing.
Automate reminders and approvals so you can focus on legal strategy, not paperwork.
Legal professionals who need precise, efficient, and compliant time management
No chasing timesheets, no data gaps—ClickUp Brain transforms your firm’s time tracking.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags late entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted hours or where time is being spent for real-time insight.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload before meetings.
Meetings, calls, and research time are tracked and linked to cases without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and builds reports without manual steps.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual time patterns to prevent billing errors.