Time Tracking Software for Criminal Lawyers

Time Tracking Tailored for Criminal Law Practices

Accurately log billable hours, streamline case time management, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle reminders and reporting so you can focus on winning cases.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Criminal Lawyers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking billable hours manually or with generic tools creates unique obstacles for criminal law firms:

  • Inaccurate time capture during court proceedings and client meetings — leading to lost billable hours
  • Complex case billing structures that don’t fit standard timesheets — causing invoicing errors
  • Difficulty monitoring multiple cases simultaneously — resulting in inefficient time allocation
  • Compliance risks with client confidentiality and audit requirements — exposing firms to liability
  • Time-consuming manual follow-ups on missing entries — distracting from case preparation
  • Disconnected time data from case management systems — hindering actionable insights
  • Challenges verifying hours for contract attorneys and experts — complicating billing
  • Limited visibility into individual and team workload — risking burnout and missed deadlines
Traditional vs ClickUp

Where Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Criminal Law Firms

Manual logs, fragmented systems, and lack of transparency slow legal workflows.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to errors and delays
  • No real-time oversight of time entries during active cases
  • Approvals handled informally without secure audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from case files and court deadlines
  • Capacity planning based on rough estimates rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform for all time entries linked to cases and clients
  • Real-time visibility into hours billed across multiple matters
  • Secure approvals with audit trails protecting client confidentiality
  • Integrated time, tasks, and deadlines for holistic case management
  • Workload dashboards revealing attorney capacity and bottlenecks
  • Export-ready compliance reports tailored for legal audits
Benefits for Criminal Lawyers

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking in Criminal Law

Inefficient time tracking leads to missed revenue, compliance risks, and stress. ClickUp helps you:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Billing Time During Court or Client Meetings

Automated timers and reminders ensure every minute is captured accurately without distraction.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Approved Timesheets Ready for Billing

Lock entries with audit trails to guarantee trustworthy billing records for clients and compliance.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork and Manage Attorney Workloads Proactively

Visualize capacity versus actual hours to prevent burnout and balance case assignments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Confidence

Instantly export detailed, tamper-proof records to satisfy legal and ethical oversight.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Time Precisely to Cases and Clients

Tag hours to specific matters for transparent reporting and accurate invoicing.

ClickUp Reminders

Slash Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automate reminders and approvals so you can focus on legal strategy, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Who Gains the Most from Criminal Law Time Tracking Software?

Legal professionals who need precise, efficient, and compliant time management

If You're a Criminal Defense Attorney

  • Stop losing billable hours during fast-paced court sessions. Automated time capture adapts to your schedule
  • Quickly review who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails or notes
  • Approve your timesheets with ease. Once approved, entries are locked to prevent changes
  • Enter every billing cycle with trustworthy, client-ready timesheet data

If You're a Legal Practice Manager

  • Monitor attorney workloads to avoid overextending your team and risking case quality
  • Reallocate cases or tasks swiftly using workload insights—no separate tools needed
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups effortlessly
  • Approve and lock team hours quickly to maintain billing accuracy without delays
AI-Powered Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing timesheets, no data gaps—ClickUp Brain transforms your firm’s time tracking.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags late entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Status Updates

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted hours or where time is being spent for real-time insight.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Billing Reviews Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort

Meetings, calls, and research time are tracked and linked to cases without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and builds reports without manual steps.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual time patterns to prevent billing errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Criminal Lawyers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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