Without specialized time tracking, Creative Directors face hurdles that disrupt creativity and project delivery:
Automated reminders ensure every creative hour is captured before invoicing deadlines.
Lock entries and maintain full audit trails for transparent and error-free billing.
Visual workload insights highlight when team members need support before stress peaks.
Comprehensive, project-tagged time data ready for presentations and audits.
Track hours by creative project or client to monitor spend and adjust plans proactively.
Automate time tracking reminders and reporting, freeing more time for creative leadership.
Set deadlines once and let Brain send automated reminders and flag missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How much time was spent on Project X?”
Brain generates automatic summaries of creative time, workload, and project progress.
Meetings, brainstorms, and discussions get logged and linked to the right creative tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect billing or deadlines.