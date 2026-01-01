Without tailored time tracking, creative agencies face hurdles that impact productivity and profitability:
Automated reminders keep timesheets on track so invoices are accurate and timely.
Secure timesheets with approvals and audit trails to satisfy clients and finance.
Workload views highlight who’s stretched thin so you can rebalance assignments early.
Access detailed logs anytime to support client reviews and contractual compliance.
Tag hours by client, campaign, or task to generate insightful financial reports.
Automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries so your team focuses on creativity.
Teams where every minute counts and accurate billing drives success
Let Brain 4.0 and Brain Max handle the details so your agency can focus on crafting exceptional work.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates AI-written summaries of time spent, workloads, and project progress.
Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and impromptu discussions get logged and assigned to tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual effort.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect client deliverables.