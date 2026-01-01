Time Tracking Tailored for Creative Agencies

Time Tracking Software Designed for Creative Teams

Capture every billable minute, streamline approvals, analyze project time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage follow-ups — so creativity stays front and center.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Creative Agencies Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without tailored time tracking, creative agencies face hurdles that impact productivity and profitability:

  • Inaccurate or missing timesheets — project budgets slip and client billing becomes complicated
  • Manual entry errors — misreported hours cause revenue leakage
  • Lack of workload visibility — teams overextend, risking burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks — no reliable audit trail for client contracts and labor laws
  • Excessive admin time chasing submissions — distracting creatives from their core work
  • Disconnected tools — time data isolated from project management, delaying insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — disputes over freelance billing increase
  • Limited reporting on project profitability — decisions made without solid data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Isn’t Enough for Creative Agencies

Fragmented processes and outdated methods hold back agency growth and agility.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Timesheets gathered via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Submission status unknown until last minute
  • Approval workflows scattered and undocumented
  • Time data disconnected from creative projects
  • Guesswork drives resource planning
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Real-time insights into team hours and project progress
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time entries tied directly to tasks and client projects
  • Visual workload dashboards for balanced resource allocation
  • Export-ready records for compliance and billing accuracy
Benefits for Creative Teams

Unlock New Levels of Efficiency with Creative Agency Time Tracking

Generic tools slow you down. ClickUp’s tailored features empower your agency to thrive.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Hour Gets Captured Before Client Billing

Automated reminders keep timesheets on track so invoices are accurate and timely.

ClickUp Timesheet

Lock Hours with Approval Workflows You Control

Secure timesheets with approvals and audit trails to satisfy clients and finance.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Overload Before Creativity Drains

Workload views highlight who’s stretched thin so you can rebalance assignments early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Export-Ready Records

Access detailed logs anytime to support client reviews and contractual compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Track Project Profitability with Precision

Tag hours by client, campaign, or task to generate insightful financial reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead on Time Management

Automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries so your team focuses on creativity.

Track Time Accurately Without Interrupting Your Creative Flow

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which Creative Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where every minute counts and accurate billing drives success

For Agency Project Managers

  • Stop chasing down timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions without manual follow-up
  • Instantly see who’s submitted and who hasn’t, without digging through emails
  • Approve and lock time entries quickly. Protect data integrity for accurate client billing
  • Enter client meetings and creative sessions as billable hours with ease

For Creative Directors and Team Leads

  • Track team capacity and spot burnout risks before they impact projects
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly from the Workload view to balance creative output
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Brain automates follow-ups and status checks
  • Approve timesheets swiftly and focus on nurturing creativity
AI-Powered Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

Let Brain 4.0 and Brain Max handle the details so your agency can focus on crafting exceptional work.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Reminding Your Team to Track Time

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching Through Data

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Summaries Ready to Share

Brain generates AI-written summaries of time spent, workloads, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and impromptu discussions get logged and assigned to tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Put Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Protect Project Timelines

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect client deliverables.

Frequently Asked Questions

Your Questions About Time Tracking in Creative Agencies Answered

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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