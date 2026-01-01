Tracking therapy hours without a dedicated system can disrupt care and complicate billing. Couples therapists face these issues without tailored time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every session is logged promptly, safeguarding accurate billing and client care.
ClickUp’s locked entries and audit trails guarantee trustworthy records for billing and compliance.
Workload views highlight when therapists are stretched too thin, enabling proactive adjustments.
Every time entry and edit is logged and ready for export to meet privacy and compliance standards.
Tag sessions to generate detailed reports for billing, grants, or insurance reimbursement.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing you to focus on client progress.
Practices that require precise session tracking and streamlined billing
Set session deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which sessions are unlogged?” or “How many hours did Therapist A bill last week?” for immediate answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of session time, therapist workload, and billing progress.
Meetings, prep, and follow-ups are recorded and linked to client records without manual entry.
Brain detects overtime, assigns needed follow-ups, and generates reports without extra effort.
Brain spots missing or inconsistent entries early, protecting billing accuracy and client care.