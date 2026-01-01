Without a tailored system, managing teaching hours turns into a recipe for errors. Here’s what cooking instructors face without dedicated time tracking:
Automations remind instructors to submit their hours on time so payroll runs smoothly.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready time data every cycle.
Workload views display teaching hours vs availability so adjustments can be made early.
Complete logs with export-ready audit trails protect your kitchen from disputes.
Tag hours by class type or client to generate detailed, exportable reports.
Automated reminders and summaries keep tracking running smoothly in the background.
Teams and individuals who need precise, reliable time data for classes and prep work
No more chasing, no more manual reports. Let Brain handle your time tracking effortlessly.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries without your input.
Ask Brain: “Who hasn’t logged class hours?” or “Where did teaching time go?” for immediate answers.
Receive automatic summaries of teaching hours, workloads, and progress before meetings.
Meetings, lesson prep, and discussions get logged and mapped to the right classes.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual steps.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your pay cycle.