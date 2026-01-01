Time Tracking Software for Contractors

Time Tracking Tailored for Contractors’ Success

Effortlessly log project hours, approve timesheets, and analyze labor costs while ClickUp Brain’s AI automates follow-ups and insights.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Contractors Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic tools for contractor time tracking leads to setbacks and inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate or missing timesheets delay client billing and payments
  • Manual entry errors inflate project costs and erode profits
  • Lack of visibility into subcontractor workloads risks missed deadlines
  • Compliance issues with labor regulations invite costly penalties
  • Managers waste hours chasing submissions instead of managing work
  • Disjointed data between time logs and project plans hinders decision making
  • Verifying contractor hours is a constant struggle — disputes arise frequently
  • Inability to report on labor costs by project or client weakens financial control
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Contractors

Fragmented tools and manual processes slow project delivery and inflate costs.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via emails or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into hours worked until after billing cycles
  • Approval workflows managed through back-and-forth emails without audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from specific jobs or contracts
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission with automatic locking upon approval
  • Live visibility into contractor hours across projects
  • Built-in approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Time data seamlessly linked to tasks, projects, and clients
  • Workload views that compare planned vs actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Contractor Advantages

Benefits That Exceptional Time Tracking Brings to Contractors

Outdated tools cause delays, errors, and lost revenue; smart tracking transforms operations.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Hour or Timesheet Deadline

Automated reminders ensure every subcontractor submits timesheets on time, keeping projects on track.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Verified Timesheets Straight to Billing

Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate, audit-ready data for invoicing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Teams Before Burnout Hits

Workload dashboards reveal capacity strains early, empowering proactive resource adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Compliance Audits With Confidence

Complete, exportable logs of time entries and approvals simplify regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Project or Client

Tag hours precisely to work orders to generate detailed, actionable financial reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Time Spent on Time Tracking Admin

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts — freeing your team to focus on work.

Track Time Accurately Without the Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Who Benefits

Which Contractor Teams Gain the Most From ClickUp Time Tracking?

Contracting teams that thrive on precise time data and operational clarity

If You’re a Project Manager

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure deadlines are met
  • Quickly identify subcontractors who haven’t submitted hours without manual checks
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Approach every billing cycle confident that data is accurate and verified

If You’re a Site Supervisor

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent overbooking and fatigue
  • Reassign tasks directly within the workload view — no separate tools needed
  • Eliminate timesheet reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve hours swiftly to keep projects moving forward without delay
AI-Driven Time Management

How Would Contractor Time Tracking Look Without Manual Effort?

No chasing, no manual reports, just accurate data managed by Brain AI.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Headaches

Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Key Time Data

Ask Brain questions like “Which contractors haven’t logged time?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Project Reviews Effortlessly

AI-generated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and matched to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports with zero manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early and Prevent Delays

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact project timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Contractor Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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