Relying on generic tools for contractor time tracking leads to setbacks and inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every subcontractor submits timesheets on time, keeping projects on track.
Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate, audit-ready data for invoicing.
Workload dashboards reveal capacity strains early, empowering proactive resource adjustments.
Complete, exportable logs of time entries and approvals simplify regulatory reviews.
Tag hours precisely to work orders to generate detailed, actionable financial reports.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts — freeing your team to focus on work.
Contracting teams that thrive on precise time data and operational clarity
No chasing, no manual reports, just accurate data managed by Brain AI.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which contractors haven’t logged time?” and get immediate answers.
AI-generated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and matched to tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports with zero manual effort.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact project timelines.