Without a dedicated system, tracking hours for contract nurses becomes chaotic and error-prone:
Automated reminders ensure every contract nurse submits their hours before payroll runs.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee your payroll data is accurate and tamper-proof.
Workload views reveal who’s nearing capacity so shifts can be rebalanced proactively.
Every time entry is logged and export-ready, simplifying audits and regulatory reviews.
Track time against patients or departments for precise billing and budgeting.
Let ClickUp handle follow-ups and time tracking notifications so you focus on care.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate insights.
Automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings and shift changes are logged and linked to relevant tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports with no manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect payroll.