Without a dedicated system, tracking time for content creation becomes chaotic and costly:
Automated reminders help you log every minute spent on content projects before deadlines.
Lock entries and approvals guarantee your time records are audit-ready and client-proof.
Real-time workload views highlight overextended team members to rebalance tasks proactively.
Tag and track hours by content type or client to generate insightful performance analyses.
Automations take over follow-ups and summaries, so tracking happens effortlessly.
Easily verify and approve external contributors’ hours with transparent workflows.
Creative teams and freelancers who need precise time insights
No chasing, no guessing, just smart automation handling your time data.
Set deadlines once and let Brain send automatic reminders and flag missing logs.
Ask Brain questions like “Which projects are behind schedule?” and get instant answers.
Brain auto-generates summaries of hours worked, project progress, and capacity.
Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and edits log themselves to the right projects.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep projects on track.