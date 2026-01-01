Time Tracking Software for Consultants

Time Tracking Designed Exclusively for Consultants

Accurately log billable hours, manage client approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your projects and time aligned effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Consulting Challenges

Why Consultants Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking tools can disrupt your client billing and project management. Without dedicated software, consultants face:

  • Inaccurate or delayed time entries — leading to lost billable hours
  • Manual data entry errors — risking client trust and revenue
  • Difficulty tracking multiple client projects simultaneously — causing missed deadlines
  • Lack of audit trails for client billing disputes — increasing risk and friction
  • Time wasted chasing timesheet approvals — pulling focus from client work
  • Disconnected tools causing inefficient workflows — shrinking productivity
  • Limited insights into project profitability — hindering business growth decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Consultants’ Needs

Outdated methods create bottlenecks and obscure critical insights.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets managed via emails or spreadsheets with manual consolidation
  • No real-time visibility into time tracking progress
  • Approvals handled informally without traceability
  • Time entries disconnected from client projects and deliverables
  • Capacity and profitability planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and challenging to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All time logged, submitted, and approved within a unified platform
  • Live dashboards showing real-time billing and project hours
  • Automated approval workflows with full audit trails
  • Time seamlessly linked to tasks, clients, and projects
  • Workload and profitability views for smarter decision-making
  • Compliance-ready reports and tamper-proof records accessible anytime
Consulting Advantages

Unlock Key Benefits of Dedicated Time Tracking for Consultants

Generic tools can’t keep up with consulting’s unique demands. Here’s what effective time tracking unlocks for you.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Billable Hours Again

Automated reminders ensure every client minute is captured before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Client-Ready Time Reports Instantly

Approve and lock time entries with audit-ready accuracy for transparent billing.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overloaded Projects Early

Visual workload insights help rebalance client demands proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Confidence

Export detailed time logs and edits for transparent client reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Profitability by Client and Project

Categorize hours to understand revenue vs. effort at a glance.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Admin Drudgery

Automations handle follow-ups and summaries so you focus on consulting.

Track Consultant Time Precisely Without Constant Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Consultant Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking?

Consulting groups that thrive on precise and efficient time management.

If You're an Independent Consultant

  • Eliminate time tracking guesswork. Automated prompts keep your logs accurate and timely
  • Gain instant visibility into billable vs non-billable hours
  • Approve your time entries with a single click. Lock entries to prevent client disputes
  • Confidently invoice with clean, verified time records every cycle

If You're a Consulting Firm Manager

  • Monitor team capacity across multiple client projects to prevent overload
  • Reallocate resources directly from workload views to meet client deadlines
  • Stop sending manual reminders. Let ClickUp automate timesheet submissions and approvals
  • Approve team hours swiftly and focus on strategic client delivery
AI-Enhanced Consulting Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Any Manual Effort

ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking so you spend less time managing and more time consulting.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chases Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Usage

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours have been allocated and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Meetings Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of tracked time and project progress for client reviews.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to relevant projects without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Time Tracking Workflows Run Themselves

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Potential Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing or inconsistent entries early to protect billing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Consultant Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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