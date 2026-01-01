Relying on generic time tracking tools can disrupt your client billing and project management. Without dedicated software, consultants face:
Automated reminders ensure every client minute is captured before invoicing.
Approve and lock time entries with audit-ready accuracy for transparent billing.
Visual workload insights help rebalance client demands proactively.
Export detailed time logs and edits for transparent client reviews.
Categorize hours to understand revenue vs. effort at a glance.
Automations handle follow-ups and summaries so you focus on consulting.
Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where hours have been allocated and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time and project progress for client reviews.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to relevant projects without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing or inconsistent entries early to protect billing accuracy.