Time Tracking Software for Construction Workers

Time Tracking Tailored for Construction Teams

Effortlessly log work hours, manage approvals on the go, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups so you never miss a beat on site.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Construction Workers Rely on Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Keeping track of hours on a busy construction site without centralized tools can lead to costly delays and errors:

  • Inconsistent or missing timesheets — payroll and billing get held up
  • Manual logs prone to mistakes — inaccurate hours eat into profits
  • Lack of visibility on labor allocation — projects run over budget unnoticed
  • Difficulty proving compliance — risking fines and legal issues
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing updates — time wasted instead of building
  • Disconnected data from project timelines — no clear picture of progress
  • Verifying subcontractor hours is a headache — disputes slow work down
  • Limited insight into labor costs — decisions made without full facts
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Construction Workers

Paper logs, scattered spreadsheets, and no real-time oversight cause costly inefficiencies.

Old-School Methods

  • Paper timesheets or standalone spreadsheets, prone to loss and error
  • Submission delays with no early warnings
  • Approvals managed via calls or texts with no record
  • Hours disconnected from actual tasks or projects
  • Capacity and budget guesses instead of data-driven planning
  • No reliable audit trail for compliance or disputes

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Digital time entries locked in one platform accessible anywhere
  • Real-time tracking and submission status updates
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Time linked directly to tasks, projects, and cost centers
  • Workload views to balance teams and manage budgets proactively
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Construction Use Cases

The Six Ways Powerful Time Tracking Empowers Construction Teams

Avoid costly oversights, improve accuracy, and keep projects on track with ClickUp’s tailored features.
ClickUp Automations

Never Start Payroll Without Complete Timesheets

Automated reminders ensure every worker submits hours before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready accuracy every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Labor Overload Before It Becomes Burnout

Workload views highlight overbooked crews so you can rebalance assignments early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Compliance Audits with Confidence

Complete, exportable logs make audits straightforward and stress-free.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Labor Costs by Project or Task

Tag hours to specific jobs for detailed cost reporting and budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time Spent on Tracking

Automate follow-ups and reporting so your team focuses on building, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Construction Time Accurately Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From Construction Time Tracking Software?

Teams where precise, timely labor data drives decisions and efficiency.

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Stop chasing down paper timesheets. Automated alerts ensure crews submit hours on time
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without manual follow-up
  • Approve timesheets instantly. Locked entries prevent last-minute changes
  • Enter every payroll with confidence, backed by verified data

If You're a Project Manager

  • Anticipate labor bottlenecks before deadlines slip
  • Adjust workloads directly from your dashboard without extra meetings
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups
  • Approve team hours in seconds and focus on project milestones
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Construction Time Tracking Without Manual Follow-Up

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. ClickUp Brain does the heavy lifting for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where are the extra hours?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Review Meetings Prepared

Receive ready-made summaries of labor, progress, and workload.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Work Often Overlooked

Meetings and site discussions logged and linked to the right projects automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Before They Affect Payroll

Early alerts on missing entries or unusual patterns keep your payroll error-free.

Frequently Asked Questions

Construction Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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