Tracking time in construction estimation without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated prompts guarantee estimators submit timesheets before project deadlines.
Locked entries and approval trails secure accurate and auditable time records.
Workload views highlight when estimators are over capacity, allowing timely adjustments.
Comprehensive logs and exportable reports streamline compliance reviews.
Tag hours by project phase or client for precise cost tracking and reporting.
Automations handle reminders and status updates so estimators focus on accurate inputs.
Teams that demand precise, real-time visibility into estimator hours and project costs
No chasing, no data gaps, just accurate time insights delivered automatically.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends smart notifications and flags missing entries.
Query Brain for “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Time spent on Project X?” anytime.
Automatically generated summaries highlight estimator hours and progress.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks without extra input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports independently.
Brain spots irregular time entries before they affect payroll or project budgets.