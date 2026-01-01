Relying on outdated methods to track labor hours on construction sites leads to costly mistakes and delays:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so crews submit accurate timesheets on schedule.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee payroll-ready data without surprises.
Real-time workload views help balance labor across sites to avoid costly burnout.
Every time entry is logged and exportable for regulatory reviews and job costing.
Tag hours to specific tasks and job sites to provide detailed reports for stakeholders.
Automate reminders, approvals, and summaries so your team focuses on the build.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Who’s missing hours?” or “How were labor costs distributed?” and get instant insights.
Receive automatic summaries of labor, workload, and progress when you need them.
Meetings and site discussions are logged and linked to tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual steps.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep payroll on track.