Time Tracking Software for Construction Companies

Time Tracking Tailored for Construction Teams

Record crew hours, streamline timesheet approvals, monitor labor costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your projects on schedule.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Construction Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on outdated methods to track labor hours on construction sites leads to costly mistakes and delays:

  • Inaccurate or missing timesheets cause payroll errors and contractor disputes
  • Manual data entry breeds mistakes that inflate labor costs
  • No clear insight into workforce capacity increases risk of project overruns
  • Compliance risks escalate without reliable audit trails
  • Managers waste hours chasing timesheets instead of managing crews
  • Time data disconnected from job progress hinders project visibility
  • Verifying subcontractor hours is complex leading to billing conflicts
  • Labor cost reporting lacks accuracy impeding informed budgeting decisions
Legacy vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short in Construction

Fragmented tools and manual processes slow down your build and increase risk.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets physically collected on-site
  • Delays in timesheet submission and approval
  • No centralized system for approvals or audit trails
  • Time records disconnected from specific job sites or tasks
  • Capacity planning based on estimates rather than data
  • Difficulties exporting accurate compliance records

ClickUp Time Tracking for Construction

  • Mobile-friendly timesheets submitted directly from the job site
  • Instant visibility into crew hours and project progress
  • Automated approvals with reminders and tamper-proof audit trails
  • Time entries linked to tasks, phases, and job sites
  • Real-time workload management to prevent overbooking
  • Ready-to-export records for compliance and audits
Construction Use Cases

Unlock Construction Efficiency with Advanced Time Tracking

Eliminate guesswork and delays caused by scattered and manual time tracking processes.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Labor Hour Is Accounted For Before Payroll

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so crews submit accurate timesheets on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Audit-Ready Timesheets to Payroll

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee payroll-ready data without surprises.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workforce Overload Before It Impacts Your Project

Real-time workload views help balance labor across sites to avoid costly burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Instant Exportable Records

Every time entry is logged and exportable for regulatory reviews and job costing.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Project and Phase

Tag hours to specific tasks and job sites to provide detailed reports for stakeholders.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automate reminders, approvals, and summaries so your team focuses on the build.

Start Tracking Construction Hours Accurately Without Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Construction Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Construction roles relying on precise labor tracking and cost management.

If You're a Project Manager in Construction

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders ensure crews submit timesheets on time
  • Quickly see who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve labor hours in seconds. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every project phase with confidence knowing labor data is accurate

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Monitor daily crew capacity to prevent overwork and delays
  • Adjust labor allocation directly from workload views without extra tools
  • No more reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly and get back to managing your site
AI-Driven Construction Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Chasing or Errors

ClickUp Brain handles reminders, insights, and reporting so you can focus on building.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Quick Answers About Labor Hours

Ask “Who’s missing hours?” or “How were labor costs distributed?” and get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of labor, workload, and progress when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even the Unseen

Meetings and site discussions are logged and linked to tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Construction Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual steps.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Affect Your Project

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep payroll on track.

Common Questions

Construction Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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