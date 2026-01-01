Without centralized time tracking, managing volunteer and staff hours at community centres can lead to chaos:
Automated reminders make sure all hours are logged before reporting deadlines.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee trustworthy, audit-ready records.
Visual workload insights help you redistribute tasks before burnout sets in.
Complete logs and exportable histories simplify reporting for grants and regulations.
Tag time by programs or events to create precise, impactful reports.
Automated follow-ups and summaries let you focus on your community, not paperwork.
Groups that depend on precise and transparent time tracking to maximize impact
No more manual tracking or chasing updates — Brain takes care of it all.
Set submission deadlines once and Brain handles reminders and flags missing logs.
Ask “Which volunteers haven’t logged hours?” or “How was time distributed?” and get instant insights.
Automatically generated summaries highlight time, workload, and progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are tracked and linked to relevant activities.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your centre’s operations.