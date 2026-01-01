Time Tracking Software for Communications Specialists

Time Tracking Crafted for Communications Professionals

Accurately capture your hours, streamline approvals, analyze project time costs, and rely on ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate your follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Communications Specialists Need Tailored Time Tracking Solutions

Managing your time across multiple campaigns and client demands without a unified system leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Timesheets often submitted late or forgotten — project billing and reporting get delayed
  • Manual logs create inaccuracies — misreported hours affect profitability
  • No clear view of workload imbalances — risk of burnout or missed deadlines
  • Insufficient audit trails complicate compliance — putting contracts and billing at risk
  • Managers waste time chasing updates — detracting from strategic communications
  • Time tracking disconnected from projects — losing vital insights on campaign efficiency
  • Verifying freelance hours becomes a hassle — leading to disputes and delays
  • Unreliable labour cost data — hindering budget and resource planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Fit Communications Specialists

Fragmented methods and lack of integration slow your workflow and obscure valuable data.

Outdated Time Tracking Approaches

  • Reliance on emails or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Invisibility into timesheet status until deadlines pass
  • Approval processes scattered and undocumented
  • Time entries not linked to specific campaigns or tasks
  • Estimations used for capacity planning, lacking precision
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with automatic locking
  • Real-time monitoring of team hours and progress
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless connection of time data to tasks and campaign projects
  • Visual workload management showing actual vs planned hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Communications Use Cases

Unlock Efficiency with Time Tracking Designed for Communications

Disjointed processes and delayed insights keep communications teams from reaching their full potential.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Campaign Hour Is Accounted For Before Billing Cycles

Automated reminders guarantee all timesheets are submitted promptly, so invoicing stays on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Time Data to Finance with Confidence

Approval workflows and audit trails ensure data integrity for every billable hour.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Overload Before It Affects Campaign Quality

Workload views reveal who’s overextended, enabling timely task reallocation.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Exportable, Detailed Time Records

ClickUp preserves every entry and edit, ready for instant export during compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Client, Project, or Channel

Tag time entries for precise reporting that informs budget and strategy decisions.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Administrative Overhead for Time Tracking

Automated alerts and summaries let you focus on crafting your message, not chasing timesheets.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Communications Roles Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where precise time data drives project success and client satisfaction

If You're a Communications Manager

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure deadlines are met
  • Instantly see who hasn’t submitted hours without digging through emails
  • Approve timesheets quickly. Entries lock immediately to prevent changes
  • Enter every client billing cycle with clean, verified data

If You're a Project Lead in Communications

  • Monitor team capacity proactively to avoid burnout during campaign peaks
  • Reassign tasks easily from the Workload view without disrupting flow
  • Forget manual reminder emails. Let ClickUp handle follow-ups
  • Approve tracked hours swiftly and focus on delivering impact
ClickUp Brain Features Supporting Communications Specialists

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual follow-ups or reports. Brain manages everything intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set deadlines once—Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” for immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and project progress ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to relevant campaigns without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflow Automation Take Control

Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting project timelines and budgets.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Communications Specialists

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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