Precision Time Tracking for Commercial Real Estate

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Commercial Real Estate Professionals

Monitor billable hours, streamline project tracking, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and maximize your property's profitability.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Commercial Real Estate Demands Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling time management without a dedicated platform is like managing leases on scattered spreadsheets. Here's what CRE teams face without tailored time tracking:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions delay billing cycles — impacting cash flow and client trust
  • Manual entry errors inflate project costs — leading to inaccurate budgeting and lost revenue
  • Limited visibility into team workloads — risks burnout among brokers, managers, and contractors
  • Compliance risks with audit trails lacking — jeopardizing client contracts and regulatory adherence
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing timesheets — diverting focus from property management
  • Disjointed data between time and project management — obstructing actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — causing billing disputes and payment delays
  • Inadequate labor cost reporting — undermining strategic decision-making
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Commercial Real Estate

Fragmented processes, scattered data, and lack of real-time insights stall productivity.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, prone to delays
  • Late visibility into submissions, causing billing bottlenecks
  • Approval workflows managed through disorganized emails without audit logs
  • Time data disconnected from leasing and project tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to export

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submissions locked within one platform
  • Real-time monitoring of team and contractor hours
  • Integrated approval processes with automated reminders and audit trails
  • Seamless connection of time entries with leases, projects, and tasks
  • Workload dashboard revealing capacity versus actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and billing
CRE Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Commercial Real Estate

Overcome fragmented tracking, delayed insights, and isolated data to empower your team.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin a Billing Cycle Missing Key Time Entries

Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure every timesheet is submitted before invoicing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets to Accounting Every Time

Approval workflows and audit trails guarantee accurate, payroll-ready data for every entry.

ClickUp Views

Identify Work Overload Before It Affects Tenant Service

Workload views reveal capacity versus logged hours, enabling proactive workload balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Access to Exportable Records

ClickUp archives every time entry and modification with detailed logs for swift audit compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Allocation

Tag hours by property, lease, or project to generate precise, export-ready financial reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Admin to Focus on Core CRE Operations

Automated alerts and summaries keep time tracking running smoothly without manual oversight.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Commercial Real Estate Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where precise time data drives efficiency and profitability

For Property Managers

  • Stop manually chasing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions from onsite and remote staff
  • Quickly identify who has outstanding time entries without digging through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve hours with a single click. Entries lock immediately to maintain data integrity
  • Enter every billing cycle with clean, verified labor data ready for invoicing

For Leasing Agents and Contractors

  • Monitor workload to prevent burnout during high-demand lease periods
  • Reassign tasks easily from the Workload dashboard without disrupting ongoing projects
  • Eliminate timesheet reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups reliably
  • Approve your own or team hours swiftly, freeing time for client engagement
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Commercial Real Estate Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no manual reports, no missed entries. ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once — Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing time logs.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours this week?” or “How are leasing hours allocated?” for immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Meetings with Prepared Summaries

Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked time, workloads, and progress for smooth reviews.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort Automatically

Meetings, client calls, and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Enable Automated Workflow Management

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Impact Billing

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting cash flow and payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Commercial Real Estate Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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