Handling faculty and administrative hours without a unified platform is like managing schedules by guesswork. Here’s what colleges face without dedicated time tracking:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no hours go unrecorded before payroll cycles.
Workload views reveal imbalances early so workload can be redistributed to prevent burnout.
All time entries and edits are securely stored and exportable for comprehensive audit trails.
Tag hours by department, grant, or project to generate precise, exportable reports.
Automated reminders and summary alerts keep tracking on track without manual oversight.
Departments and teams that depend on accurate, actionable time data
No more chasing, compiling, or double-checking. Brain manages it all intelligently.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who has not submitted timesheets?” or “Where is time allocated?” for quick answers.
Receive automated summaries of hours, workloads, and project progress when needed.
Brain logs and maps informal work to relevant tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without intervention.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect payroll integrity.