Without a dedicated time tracking system designed for therapy practices, managing client sessions and administrative hours becomes overwhelming:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so timesheets are never missed before invoices are processed.
Approvals and audit trails in ClickUp guarantee accurate session records ready for reimbursement.
Visualize workload versus capacity in real time to proactively manage therapist availability.
ClickUp archives every time entry and modification with logs, simplifying audit preparation.
Tag time by client or treatment plan and generate detailed reports for financial transparency.
Automate reminders and status updates so therapists focus on clients, not paperwork.
Therapists and practice managers who depend on precise session tracking and efficient workflows
Let ClickUp Brain manage reminders, reports, and checks autonomously.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing sessions.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where therapy hours were spent and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of sessions, workloads, and progress before meetings.
Brain logs meetings and notes, assigning them correctly to client cases.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns promptly, safeguarding payroll and compliance.