Time Tracking Software for Clinical Trial Managers

Time Tracking Designed for Clinical Trial Management

Monitor study hours, streamline protocol compliance, generate precise reports, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Clinical Trial Managers Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Handling time tracking in clinical trials without a dedicated system leads to critical inefficiencies:

  • Delayed or missing time logs disrupt study timelines and regulatory reporting
  • Manual entry errors compromise data integrity and increase audit risks
  • Unseen workload pressure causes investigator burnout and staff turnover
  • Regulatory compliance gaps due to incomplete audit trails
  • Excessive manual follow-ups drain managerial focus from critical trial oversight
  • Fragmented time data disconnected from trial milestones and tasks
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours impacts budget accuracy and vendor relations
  • Unreliable labor cost insights hinder informed resource allocation decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short in Clinical Trials

Disjointed processes, scattered records, and lack of real-time insights slow trial progress.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper or spreadsheet timesheets, manually aggregated
  • No early visibility into missing submissions
  • Approval workflows managed via email without audit trails
  • Time entries detached from trial tasks and protocols
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Incomplete compliance documentation difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Instant visibility into team and site hours
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit history
  • Time linked directly to trial tasks and milestones
  • Workload dashboard compares capacity against actual hours
  • Export-ready, compliant records always accessible
Clinical Trial Benefits

How Effective Time Tracking Empowers Clinical Trial Managers

Inflexible tools and delayed insights hinder trial efficiency and compliance.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Study Hour Is Captured Before Data Lock

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so all hours are logged ahead of critical milestones.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Ready for Regulatory Submission

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee trustworthy time records for audits.

ClickUp Views

Identify Investigator Overload to Prevent Staff Turnover

Workload views highlight capacity imbalances early, enabling proactive resource adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Access to Complete Records

All time entries and edits are logged and export-ready for regulatory inspections.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Sponsors Clear Labor Cost Allocation

Tag hours by study phase or cost center to generate detailed, compliant reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Trial Coordinators

Automated reminders and summaries let teams focus on patient care and trial execution.

Accurately Track Clinical Trial Time Without Hassle

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Who Benefits

Which Clinical Teams Gain Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams needing precise time capture and oversight for compliant trial execution

If You're a Clinical Trial Manager

  • Eliminate chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated alerts ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing logs without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock timesheets with a single click. Maintain data integrity and audit readiness
  • Enter every review or monitoring visit with clean, validated time data

If You're a Site Coordinator or Investigator

  • Monitor workload trends to avoid burnout and maintain trial quality
  • Adjust assignments directly from workload dashboards without extra tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve your logged hours swiftly to stay compliant and on schedule
AI-Enhanced Clinical Trial Tracking

Reimagining Time Tracking Without Manual Tasks

No tedious follow-ups or manual reports. ClickUp Brain handles the details.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Reminder Hassles

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Query Time Tracking Status

Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours this week?” or “What’s the time allocation per site?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Monitoring Visits Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and task progress beforehand.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Log Typically Overlooked Activities

Meetings and protocol discussions are recorded and linked to appropriate trial tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Trial Workflows Operate Smoothly

Brain flags overtime, sends follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early and Avoid Delays

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact study timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Clinical Trial Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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