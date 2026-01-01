Time Tracking Software for Clinical Researchers

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Clinical Research

Accurately log study hours, streamline protocol compliance, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your time management follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Pain Points

Challenges Clinical Researchers Face Without Specialized Time Tracking

Without dedicated tools, managing research hours can jeopardize studies and compliance:

  • Delayed or missing time logs disrupt study timelines and budgets
  • Manual tracking errors distort resource allocation and funding reports
  • Invisible workload imbalances risk researcher burnout and attrition
  • Lack of audit trails complicates regulatory inspections
  • Excessive administrative overhead distracts from core research activities
  • Disconnected data sources hinder project visibility and decision-making
  • Unverified contractor hours increase billing disputes and compliance risks
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting undermines grant and budget management
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Systems Underperform for Clinical Research

Fragmented processes and limited insights slow down critical research workflows.

Legacy Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to manual consolidation errors
  • Delayed visibility into time submissions until project milestones are missed
  • Approval chains lack transparency and auditability
  • Time records disconnected from study protocols and tasks
  • Capacity assessments based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized, secure timesheet submissions within one platform
  • Real-time monitoring of research hours and protocol adherence
  • Integrated approvals with automatic reminders and full audit logs
  • Seamless connection of time data to research tasks and projects
  • Dynamic workload views to balance researcher effort effectively
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for regulatory and audit needs
Researcher Benefits

Unlock New Possibilities with Dedicated Time Tracking for Clinical Research

Traditional tools limit your ability to manage complex studies and compliance. ClickUp empowers you to:
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Missing Data Before Study Deadlines

Automated alerts ensure every research hour is logged and ready for review before critical reporting dates.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Records for Compliance and Audits

Lock timesheets with approvals and maintain detailed audit trails to meet regulatory standards effortlessly.

ClickUp Views

Detect Researcher Overload Before It Impacts Study Quality

Visual workload dashboards highlight capacity imbalances to prevent burnout and maintain productivity.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Inspections with Export-Ready Documentation

Instantly generate comprehensive, tamper-proof time tracking reports for sponsors and regulatory bodies.

ClickUp Reports

Trace Every Hour Back to Study Activities

Tag time entries by protocol, task, or study phase for transparent cost allocation and progress tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden with Intelligent Automation

Automated follow-ups, summaries, and alerts keep your research team focused on science, not paperwork.

Begin Accurate Time Tracking Tailored for Clinical Research Today

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Ideal User Profiles

Clinical Research Teams Who Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Precision and compliance matter most to these roles:

For Clinical Research Coordinators

  • Automate timesheet collection. Timely reminders ensure no hours go unreported
  • Quickly identify missing logs without manual follow-up
  • Approve time entries efficiently. Lock records to maintain data integrity
  • Enter each reporting period confident in your compliance and accuracy

For Principal Investigators

  • Monitor team workload to prevent study delays and researcher fatigue
  • Reallocate resources directly from workload dashboards without interrupting workflows
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain manage follow-ups autonomously
  • Approve team time with a few clicks, freeing you to focus on research oversight
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking with Zero Manual Tasks

ClickUp Brain handles all your time tracking details, so you don’t have to.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once and Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Responses to Time Tracking Queries

Ask, “Who hasn’t logged hours this week?” and get precise answers instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of logged hours, workload, and progress are ready on demand.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Research Activities

Meetings and informal discussions are tracked and linked to study tasks without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Compliance and Workflow Checks

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Early to Avoid Study Disruptions

Detect missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact regulatory submissions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Clinical Research Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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