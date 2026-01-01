Without dedicated tools, managing research hours can jeopardize studies and compliance:
Automated alerts ensure every research hour is logged and ready for review before critical reporting dates.
Lock timesheets with approvals and maintain detailed audit trails to meet regulatory standards effortlessly.
Visual workload dashboards highlight capacity imbalances to prevent burnout and maintain productivity.
Instantly generate comprehensive, tamper-proof time tracking reports for sponsors and regulatory bodies.
Tag time entries by protocol, task, or study phase for transparent cost allocation and progress tracking.
Automated follow-ups, summaries, and alerts keep your research team focused on science, not paperwork.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask, “Who hasn’t logged hours this week?” and get precise answers instantly.
Automatic summaries of logged hours, workload, and progress are ready on demand.
Meetings and informal discussions are tracked and linked to study tasks without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports seamlessly.
Detect missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact regulatory submissions.