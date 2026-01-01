Without dedicated time tracking tools, clinical research teams face serious operational risks:
Automated reminders guarantee timely timesheet submissions ahead of critical study milestones.
Lock entries with approvals and maintain a full audit trail to meet regulatory standards.
Workload insights reveal capacity imbalances so you can redistribute tasks proactively.
Access comprehensive, tamper-proof logs for audits and regulatory reviews anytime.
Tag hours by study or grant to provide transparent, detailed financial reporting.
Automate follow-ups and summary reports so your team focuses on advancing research.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing submissions.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” or “Time spent per study?” and get answers instantly.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked hours, workload, and project progress before reviews.
Automatically log meetings and discussions, linking them to the correct study tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates compliance reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual time patterns early, reducing risk to research timelines.