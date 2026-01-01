Time Tracking Tailored for Clinical Research

Precision Time Tracking for Clinical Research Organisations

Capture research hours effortlessly, streamline approvals, ensure compliance, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage your time tracking follow-ups.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Clinical Research Hurdles

Navigating Time Tracking Challenges in Clinical Research

Without dedicated time tracking tools, clinical research teams face serious operational risks:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — jeopardizing study timelines and budgets
  • Manual entry errors — risking data integrity and costing resources
  • Lack of visibility into staff workload — increasing burnout and turnover
  • Regulatory compliance gaps — exposing your organisation to audit failures
  • Excessive administrative overhead — pulling focus from critical research tasks
  • Disconnected time data and project management — impairing decision-making
  • Difficulty verifying contract research hours — leading to payment disputes
  • Unreliable labour cost reporting — complicating grant and budget management
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short in Clinical Research

Fragmented processes and manual tracking slow research progress and risk compliance.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via emails or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Limited visibility into submissions until deadlines pass
  • Approval workflows managed through disconnected communications with no audit trail
  • Time data isolated from study tasks and milestones
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission with locked entries
  • Real-time insight into team hours and project allocation
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless integration of time data with research tasks and study phases
  • Workload views that reflect actual capacity versus assignments
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits and reporting
Benefits for Clinical Research Teams

Unlock the Power of Effective Time Tracking in Clinical Research

Overcome delays, errors, and compliance risks with streamlined time management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Research Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee timely timesheet submissions ahead of critical study milestones.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Audit-Ready Timesheets with Confidence

Lock entries with approvals and maintain a full audit trail to meet regulatory standards.

ClickUp Views

Detect Research Staff Overload Early

Workload insights reveal capacity imbalances so you can redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Simplify Compliance with Instant Exportable Records

Access comprehensive, tamper-proof logs for audits and regulatory reviews anytime.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Project and Funding Source

Tag hours by study or grant to provide transparent, detailed financial reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Administrative Time on Time Tracking

Automate follow-ups and summary reports so your team focuses on advancing research.

Begin Accurate Time Tracking for Clinical Research Today

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Clinical Research Teams That Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams needing precise, compliant time data to support complex projects and budgets.

If You’re a Clinical Trial Manager

  • End the chase for delayed timesheets. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify incomplete or missing entries without manual tracking
  • Approve hours with confidence. Locked and audited timesheets protect data integrity
  • Ensure all study hours are verified before budget reconciliation

If You’re a Research Coordinator

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and maintain productivity
  • Reassign tasks easily through integrated workload views
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s recorded hours swiftly, freeing you to focus on research coordination
Automated Research Time Management

Streamlining Time Tracking With ClickUp Brain and AI

Forget manual tracking—AI handles reminders, reporting, and anomaly detection.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing submissions.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Query Time Tracking Data

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted this week?” or “Time spent per study?” and get answers instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Meetings Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked hours, workload, and project progress before reviews.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Research Activities

Automatically log meetings and discussions, linking them to the correct study tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Compliance Workflows

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates compliance reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Studies

Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual time patterns early, reducing risk to research timelines.

Answers to Your Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Clinical Research Organisations

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT