Handling client billing without dedicated time tracking software leads to costly errors and inefficiencies:
Automated reminders prompt timely submission of accurate time data to avoid missed billing.
Approval processes with audit trails guarantee billing data integrity and client confidence.
Real-time workload insights enable proactive adjustments to maintain quality and deadlines.
Complete logs of time entries and approvals ensure compliance and simplify audit responses.
Tag hours by project and task to generate detailed, client-ready billing reports.
Automated alerts and summaries keep billing on track without manual follow-ups.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags gaps until resolved.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged billable hours?” and receive immediate responses.
Automatic summaries of billable hours, workload, and project progress ready on demand.
Meetings and discussions linked to client tasks logged without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns billing follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries before they impact invoicing accuracy.