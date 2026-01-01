Time Tracking Software Tailored for Cinematographers

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Cinematography Professionals

Capture every shooting hour effortlessly, manage approvals seamlessly, analyze production costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to keep your projects on schedule.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Cinematographers Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking production time without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies. Cinematographers face:

  • Inaccurate shoot hour logging — risking budget overruns and scheduling chaos
  • Manual entry errors — misreported hours jeopardize billing and payroll
  • Lack of real-time capacity insights — pushing crews toward burnout unnoticed
  • Difficulty verifying freelance and crew hours — disputes and delays in payments
  • Scattered data across multiple platforms — losing the bigger picture of project timelines
  • Time approvals bogged down in emails — slowing down post-production workflows
  • Limited visibility into labor costs by scene or project — hampering financial decisions
  • Compliance risks during audits — missing reliable audit trails for hours recorded
Conventional Tracking vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Cinematographers’ Needs

Fragmented workflows and manual processes slow production and inflate costs.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Logging hours on paper or spreadsheets, prone to errors
  • Delayed visibility into crew submissions until post-shoot
  • Approval workflows handled via email without traceability
  • Time records disconnected from scenes and shooting schedules
  • Capacity planning based on estimates, not real data
  • Auditing and compliance records incomplete and cumbersome

ClickUp Time Tracking for Cinematographers

  • Centralized time entries connected directly to projects and scenes
  • Live updates on crew hours and shoot progress
  • Automated approval workflows with full audit trails
  • Integrated workload views to manage crew capacity effectively
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and payroll
Cinematography Advantages

What Effective Time Tracking Unlocks for Cinematographers

Outdated tools limit your ability to stay on budget and manage your crew efficiently.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shooting Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders keep your crew’s timesheets complete before editing begins.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Straight to Payroll

Lock entries and approvals guarantee accurate payments and reduce disputes.

ClickUp Views

Spot Crew Overwork Before It Impacts Production

Real-time workload views highlight who’s nearing capacity so you can rebalance tasks.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits With Instant Exportable Records

Maintain detailed logs of every time entry and approval for hassle-free compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Labor Costs by Project and Scene

Tag hours to specific shoots or sequences for precise budget tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Tracking Admin From Your To-Do List

Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on the creative work.

Track Every Frame of Your Work with Precision

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From Cinematographers’ Time Tracking Software

Professionals who need exact time insights to streamline production and budgeting

If You're a Cinematography Producer

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before post-production
  • Quickly see which crew members have outstanding logs without manual follow-ups
  • Authorize and lock timesheets in a single click. Protect your records from changes
  • Enter every shoot with clean, approved time data for accurate payroll and billing

If You're a Director of Photography

  • Monitor crew workloads proactively to prevent burnout during intense shoots
  • Reassign tasks directly within the workload view to balance team capacity
  • Avoid sending reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and get back to focusing on the creative vision
ClickUp Brain Features

How AI Transforms Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

Stop managing timesheets manually—let Brain handle everything behind the scenes.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once and Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Find Answers Instantly, No Searching Needed

Ask Brain questions like “Which crew haven’t logged hours?” or “How long was the night shoot?”

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of shoot hours, workloads, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings, scouting, and prep time are logged and linked to the right projects without manual entry.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflow Automation on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Disrupt Production

Brain spots missing or unusual entries early, preventing payroll errors and delays.

Common Questions

Time Tracking for Cinematographers: FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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