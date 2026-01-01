Tracking production time without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies. Cinematographers face:
Automated reminders keep your crew’s timesheets complete before editing begins.
Lock entries and approvals guarantee accurate payments and reduce disputes.
Real-time workload views highlight who’s nearing capacity so you can rebalance tasks.
Maintain detailed logs of every time entry and approval for hassle-free compliance.
Tag hours to specific shoots or sequences for precise budget tracking.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you focus on the creative work.
Professionals who need exact time insights to streamline production and budgeting
Stop managing timesheets manually—let Brain handle everything behind the scenes.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which crew haven’t logged hours?” or “How long was the night shoot?”
Receive AI-generated summaries of shoot hours, workloads, and progress before meetings.
Meetings, scouting, and prep time are logged and linked to the right projects without manual entry.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports automatically.
Brain spots missing or unusual entries early, preventing payroll errors and delays.