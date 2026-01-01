Without a tailored time tracking system, chiropractic offices face these common issues:
Automated reminders guarantee all appointment times are recorded before billing cycles.
Approvals and locked entries ensure your payroll and invoicing data is error-free.
Workload views highlight staff capacity in real time, enabling proactive adjustments.
Every time entry and edit is logged with audit trails for regulatory compliance.
Tag hours by service or payer to create detailed, actionable financial reports.
Automations manage reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team focuses on patients.
Teams that depend on precise time documentation and billing accuracy
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask natural language questions like “Which therapists haven’t submitted hours?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked hours, workload, and appointment progress.
Brain logs meetings and patient discussions, linking them to the right treatment tasks.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, preventing billing errors and delays.