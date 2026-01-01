Time Tracking Software for Childcare Professionals

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Childcare Workers

Easily log hours, manage approvals, monitor labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle reminders and insights so you can focus on caring for kids.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Childcare Workers Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated time tracking system, childcare professionals face hurdles that impact payroll accuracy, compliance, and staff well-being:

  • Incomplete or late timesheets — payroll delays and errors become frequent
  • Manual entries lead to mistakes — miscalculated hours affect budgets
  • No clear view of caregiver workload — risks of burnout and turnover increase
  • Compliance with labor regulations is difficult — missing audit trails create liability
  • Managers waste time chasing submissions — less focus on team support
  • Time data isn’t linked to daily activities — lost insights on care delivery
  • Verifying hours for substitutes or part-time staff is complex — billing disputes arise
  • Labor cost reporting lacks precision — decisions are based on guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Isn’t Enough for Childcare Workers

Disjointed processes and manual tasks slow down your team and increase errors.

Old-School Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • No real-time insight into hours worked or pending submissions
  • Lengthy approval processes via emails without accountability
  • Time records disconnected from daily care activities
  • Staffing decisions made without data-driven insights
  • Compliance records that are incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Childcare

  • Centralized platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Instant visibility into caregiver hours and timesheet status
  • Streamlined approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Integrated time tracking linked to care tasks and schedules
  • Workload management to prevent overwork and burnout
  • Easy export of tamper-proof records for audits and payroll
Childcare Benefits

How Effective Time Tracking Empowers Childcare Teams

Outdated systems slow you down and hide critical staffing insights.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Caregiver’s Hours Are Submitted on Time

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain keep timesheets on schedule so payroll runs smoothly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours Straight to Payroll

Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate, audit-ready data every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Detect Staff Burnout Before It Affects Care Quality

Real-time workload views help balance shifts and protect team well-being.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Instant Exportable Records

Comprehensive logs of time entries and edits are always at your fingertips.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Labor Costs to Specific Programs or Rooms

Tag hours by classroom or activity to track spending and optimize budgets.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Administrative Overhead on Time Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders and summaries so you can focus on running your center.

Track Every Minute Accurately Without the Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which Childcare Roles Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Teams where precise time data drives better care and compliance

If You're a Childcare Center Director

  • Stop the endless timesheet chase. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s missing hours without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve and lock timesheets in a single click to prevent changes after approval
  • Approach payroll with confidence thanks to verified, clean records

If You're a Classroom Supervisor

  • Monitor staff workload to prevent fatigue and maintain quality care
  • Reassign shifts easily using the Workload view without extra phone calls
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly, freeing you up for your core duties
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Follow-Up

No nagging reminders, no manual reviews, no guesswork. Brain takes care of it.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Reminding Staff to Submit Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and highlights missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers to Your Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who’s missing hours or how time was allocated, and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Show Up to Meetings Prepared with Summaries Ready

Brain compiles time, workload, and progress summaries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Log All Care Activities Automatically

Meetings and shift changes get recorded and linked to the right caregivers effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Workflows Moving Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Before They Affect Payroll or Care Quality

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent bigger issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Childcare Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT