Relying on generic tools to track time jeopardizes accuracy and profitability for Chartered Accountants:
Automated reminders ensure every client minute is captured before invoicing deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready billing records.
Workload views highlight capacity issues so you can reallocate resources proactively.
Complete logs and export-ready data simplify compliance with professional standards.
Tag time by client and engagement for detailed, easy-to-share reports.
Automated reminders and summaries let your staff focus on accounting, not paperwork.
Focused teams where precise time capture drives profitability and compliance
Eliminate manual tasks with AI features designed for accounting precision.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted timesheets?” and get quick answers.
Automatic summaries provide up-to-date time and workload reports.
Meetings and client discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual effort.
Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact billing.