Tracking volunteer and staff hours without a unified system can derail your fundraising efforts. Here’s the reality for charity fundraisers lacking dedicated time tracking software:
Fragmented processes and lack of insight slow down your mission.
Automated reminders keep timesheets on track so no contribution goes unrecorded.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee trustworthy time data for transparent reporting.
Workload views provide early warnings so you can redistribute tasks and retain your team.
ClickUp archives every time entry and change, ready for instant export during compliance checks.
Tag and report hours by campaign to demonstrate impact and optimize resource allocation.
Automations reduce time spent on chasing data, letting you focus on growing your cause.
Teams prioritizing accurate and transparent volunteer time data
No nagging reminders, no tedious reports, no manual tracking. Brain does the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How were volunteer hours spent?” and get instant answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of volunteer time, workload, and progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings and important discussions are logged and linked to the right campaigns without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without intervention.
Brain detects missing hours and irregular patterns early to protect your fundraising efforts.