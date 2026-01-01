Time Tracking Software for Charity Fundraisers

Time Tracking Designed for Charity Fundraising Teams

Capture volunteer hours, streamline event time logs, monitor fundraising activities, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage the follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Charity Fundraisers Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking volunteer and staff hours without a unified system can derail your fundraising efforts. Here’s the reality for charity fundraisers lacking dedicated time tracking software:

  • Inconsistent volunteer hour records — making donor reporting inaccurate
  • Manual logs prone to errors — risking misallocated resources
  • No clear view of volunteer availability — leading to overcommitments and burnout
  • Difficulty proving compliance — jeopardizing grant and funding eligibility
  • Event coordinators chasing timesheets — wasting hours instead of focusing on impact
  • Disconnected data from fundraising campaigns — losing insights on resource effectiveness
  • Unverified contractor hours — causing reimbursement disputes
  • Fund allocation decisions based on guesswork — hindering transparency and trust
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Serve Charity Fundraisers Well

Fragmented processes and lack of insight slow down your mission.

Traditional Approaches

  • Volunteer hours tracked on paper or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Delayed visibility into who has logged time
  • Approvals managed through emails lacking transparency
  • Time data isolated from fundraising projects and events
  • Volunteer capacity guessed without accurate data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Volunteer and staff timesheets submitted and consolidated in one platform
  • Real-time access to hours logged across projects
  • Transparent approvals with reminders and audit trails
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and fundraising campaigns
  • Workload views highlight volunteer availability versus commitments
  • Ready-to-export, compliant records at your fingertips
Fundraising Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Charity Fundraisers

Manual tracking, delayed insights, and siloed data stand in the way of your mission.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Volunteer Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders keep timesheets on track so no contribution goes unrecorded.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Reports to Donors and Sponsors

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee trustworthy time data for transparent reporting.

ClickUp Views

Spot Volunteer Overload Before It Leads to Dropouts

Workload views provide early warnings so you can redistribute tasks and retain your team.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence

ClickUp archives every time entry and change, ready for instant export during compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Every Hour to Fundraising Initiatives

Tag and report hours by campaign to demonstrate impact and optimize resource allocation.

ClickUp Reminders

Free Up Time for What Matters Most

Automations reduce time spent on chasing data, letting you focus on growing your cause.

Track Volunteer Time Without the Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Charity Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams prioritizing accurate and transparent volunteer time data

If You're a Volunteer Coordinator

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders ensure timesheets arrive on time
  • Quickly identify volunteers who haven’t logged hours without tedious checks
  • Approve and lock timesheets easily. Prevents post-submission changes
  • Enter every fundraising event with verified, audit-ready volunteer data

If You're a Fundraising Manager

  • Monitor volunteer workload to prevent burnout and maintain engagement
  • Adjust task assignments directly within ClickUp without extra tools
  • Skip reminder emails. Let Brain handle follow-ups automatically
  • Approve team hours swiftly and concentrate on campaign strategy
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Experience Time Tracking Free From Manual Tasks

No nagging reminders, no tedious reports, no manual tracking. Brain does the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chases

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Insights with Natural Language Queries

Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How were volunteer hours spent?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared to Fundraising Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of volunteer time, workload, and progress ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Unlogged Work

Meetings and important discussions are logged and linked to the right campaigns without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Put Time Tracking Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Campaigns

Brain detects missing hours and irregular patterns early to protect your fundraising efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Charity Fundraiser Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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