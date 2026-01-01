Tracking billable hours in CGI production without tailored software leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every minute spent on CGI assets is accurately recorded before deadlines.
Approval workflows lock entries to guarantee precise, audit-ready billing data.
Workload insights show real-time capacity, helping balance artist assignments proactively.
Complete logs and exportable reports simplify compliance and dispute resolution.
Tag hours by project components to reveal detailed labor cost breakdowns.
Automations handle reminders and reporting so artists stay focused on creating.
Teams where accurate time capture drives project success and profitability
No chasing timesheets, no tedious reports—Brain handles your time tracking intelligently.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who’s behind on submissions?” or “Time spent per asset?” for immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of tracked hours and workload keep you ready without extra effort.
Meetings, revisions, and asset reviews are logged and linked to tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports on your behalf.
Brain detects missing hours and irregular patterns before they disrupt project timelines.