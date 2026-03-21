Handling staff hours without a unified system is like trying to serve a banquet without a recipe. Here’s what catering teams face without specialized time tracking:
Automated reminders guarantee all timesheets are submitted promptly to keep payroll on track.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails, ensuring accurate billing and payroll.
Visualize workloads in real time to redistribute tasks and prevent burnout.
Instantly access fully logged time entries to meet labor law requirements.
Tag hours to specific catering events or clients for detailed financial insights.
Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so time tracking runs smoothly behind the scenes.
Teams that depend on precise labor data to deliver exceptional events
No chasing timesheets, no tedious reports, no guesswork. Let Brain handle it all.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate responses.
Receive automated summaries of time and workload data, ready when you need them.
Meetings, setup, and teardown time are logged and linked to the right events automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to avoid costly errors.