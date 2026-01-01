Tracking time on construction sites without a dedicated system leads to costly errors and delays. Without proper tools, carpenters face:
Automated reminders ensure every work session is logged before you clock out.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee trustworthy data for billing and payroll.
Workload views reveal who’s stretched too thin so you can adjust assignments early.
Every time entry is logged and stored securely, ready for compliance checks.
Tag hours to specific jobs for transparent reporting and budgeting.
Automations handle reminders and reports so you focus on your craft, not paperwork.
Teams focused on precision, efficiency, and transparent project management
No more manual chasing, data wrangling, or guesswork. Brain automates your time tracking tasks.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs for you.
Ask Brain questions like “Who’s missing hours?” or “How much time was spent on framing?” and get instant answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of hours worked, progress, and workload.
Meetings, site discussions, and prep work are logged and linked to the right tasks.
Brain flags overtime, schedules follow-ups, and creates reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early to prevent costly delays.