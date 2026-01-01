Relying on generic time tracking for capacity planning leads to serious setbacks:
Automated reminders ensure every team member submits accurate hours before planning sessions.
Approval workflows lock in data integrity, providing reliable inputs for resource allocation.
Real-time workload views highlight capacity constraints early, allowing proactive adjustments.
Complete audit trails and export-ready reports support compliance and accountability.
Tag hours by project and department to correlate workforce spending with capacity insights.
AI-driven automations minimize manual follow-ups and data consolidation, freeing your team.
No delays, no errors, just accurate, up-to-date capacity data powered by Brain.
Set deadlines once; Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries for you.
Ask Brain questions like “Who’s over capacity?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates summaries of hours logged and workload balance without lifting a finger.
Meetings, discussions, and task-related work are logged and linked automatically.
Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual workload patterns before they impact capacity.