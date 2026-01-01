Time Tracking Software for Campaign Managers

Time Tracking Tailored for Campaign Managers

Keep every campaign on schedule by tracking hours, managing approvals, and letting ClickUp Brain’s AI streamline follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Campaign Managers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Without centralized time tracking, managing campaign hours becomes chaotic. Campaign managers face these hurdles without specialized software:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets stall billing and reporting cycles
  • Manual entry errors skew budget and timeline estimates
  • Unseen workload pressure risks team burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance uncertainties jeopardize client audits and contracts
  • Constant follow-ups sap valuable management time
  • Disjointed project and time data hinders informed decision-making
  • Difficulty verifying freelancer hours leads to billing disputes
  • Inaccurate labor cost reports affect campaign profitability analysis
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Campaign Managers

Fragmented data and manual processes slow campaign delivery and reduce transparency.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Limited visibility into submissions until late in the process
  • Approvals managed through disorganized email threads
  • Time entries disconnected from campaign tasks and milestones
  • Capacity planning based on estimates rather than data
  • Compliance records incomplete and difficult to audit

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Timesheets submitted and locked in a unified platform
  • Instant visibility into team hours and submissions
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and audit trails
  • Time, tasks, and campaigns fully integrated
  • Dynamic workload views showing real-time capacity vs. actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records accessible anytime
Campaign Manager Benefits

Unlock Campaign Success with Robust Time Tracking

Inefficient tracking hinders campaign delivery. Dedicated software empowers managers with clarity and control.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Timesheet Deadline Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders, ensuring all hours are submitted before campaign billing cycles.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Finance

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee accurate, payroll-ready data every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Overload Before It Impacts Campaigns

Workload views reveal capacity vs. hours in real time, enabling proactive resource balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Audit-Ready Records at Your Fingertips

Every entry and edit is logged and instantly exportable for client audits or internal reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Campaign and Client

Tag hours by project or client and generate detailed, export-ready reports for budgeting and forecasting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Admin

Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on campaign execution, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Campaign Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Teams That Gain the Most from Campaign Managers’ Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precise time data to drive campaign success and client satisfaction

If You're a Campaign Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated reminders ensure submissions are on time
  • Get instant visibility on missing or late timesheets without tedious follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to maintain data integrity
  • Approach billing and reporting with confidence using verified time data

If You're a Creative or Media Lead

  • Monitor team workload and capacity to prevent burnout during campaign peaks
  • Reallocate tasks efficiently from the Workload view without disrupting momentum
  • Skip manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s time quickly and focus on delivering creative excellence
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No more manual chasing or data wrangling. ClickUp Brain handles time tracking intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Answer Time Tracking Queries

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate AI-powered responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to campaigns seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Campaign Workflows Self-Manages

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early and Act Fast

Brain identifies missing entries and anomalies before they affect billing or deadlines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Campaign Manager Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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