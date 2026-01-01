Without centralized time tracking, managing campaign hours becomes chaotic. Campaign managers face these hurdles without specialized software:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders, ensuring all hours are submitted before campaign billing cycles.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee accurate, payroll-ready data every time.
Workload views reveal capacity vs. hours in real time, enabling proactive resource balancing.
Every entry and edit is logged and instantly exportable for client audits or internal reviews.
Tag hours by project or client and generate detailed, export-ready reports for budgeting and forecasting.
Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on campaign execution, not paperwork.
Teams that depend on precise time data to drive campaign success and client satisfaction
No more manual chasing or data wrangling. ClickUp Brain handles time tracking intelligently.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate AI-powered responses.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to campaigns seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and anomalies before they affect billing or deadlines.