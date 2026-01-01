Time Tracking Solutions for Business Owners

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Business Owners

Monitor team hours, streamline approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle reminders and insights effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Business Owners Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without dedicated time tracking, business owners face costly inefficiencies and blind spots:

  • Inaccurate or missing timesheets delay payroll and distort budgets
  • Manual entry errors inflate labor costs and reduce profitability
  • Hidden team overloads lead to burnout and high turnover
  • Lack of compliance documentation risks costly audits and penalties
  • Managers trapped in chasing hours instead of driving growth
  • Disconnected time data blocks actionable project insights
  • Freelancer and contractor hours go unverified, causing billing disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting hinders strategic decision-making
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Business Owners’ Needs

Fragmented tools and manual processes slow down your business and obscure vital data.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Collecting timesheets through email or spreadsheets, then manually consolidating
  • No real-time visibility into submissions or hours worked
  • Approval processes handled offline without audit trails
  • Time data isolated from project management and workflows
  • Capacity planning based on guesswork and outdated info
  • Compliance records incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform where timesheets are submitted, locked, and stored
  • Real-time overview of team hours and project progress
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Seamless integration of time, tasks, and projects
  • Dynamic workload views showing capacity versus actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and payroll
Core Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Business Owners

Manual tracking and disjointed data limit your ability to optimize operations and grow your business.
ClickUp Automations

Prevent Payroll Delays with Complete Timesheets

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every team member submits their hours before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets for Payroll

Approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready data that you can trust every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Burnout Risks Proactively

Workload views reveal who’s over capacity so you can rebalance tasks before productivity drops.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Audits Confidently with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and change is logged and exportable for fast, comprehensive compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Labor Costs by Project or Department

Tag hours to specific projects or cost centers and generate detailed reports to inform budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Admin with AI Automation

Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep time tracking running smoothly in the background.

Track Time Precisely Without Tedious Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Business Owner Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on accurate labor data to drive decisions and growth

If You’re a Small Business Owner

  • Eliminate timesheet chaos. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions without constant follow-up
  • Easily identify who’s behind on hours without sifting through spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets instantly. Locked entries prevent accidental changes
  • Run payroll confidently with verified and approved time data

If You’re a Project Manager

  • Monitor team workload and capacity to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reassign tasks directly from workload views without juggling multiple tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups for you
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly and focus on delivering projects
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No reminders to send, no reports to compile, no errors to fix. Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatically generated summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work — Even the Overlooked

Meetings and discussions are logged and mapped to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Your Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports with no manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep payroll accurate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Business Owners

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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