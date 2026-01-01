Time Tracking Software Tailored for Business Development Managers

Streamline Your Time Management with Precision

Capture every billable hour, stay on top of client meetings, and let ClickUp Brain's AI ensure your time entries are always accurate and on schedule.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Key Challenges

Why Business Development Managers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Managing your time without a specialized system is like navigating client pipelines blindfolded. Here's what Business Development Managers face without a focused time tracking solution:

  • Missed billable hours and client meetings — revenue leaks unnoticed
  • Manual entry errors — inaccurate data skews performance metrics
  • No insight into time spent on prospecting vs. closing — inefficiencies go unresolved
  • Difficulty forecasting capacity and workload — leading to missed targets
  • Wasting time on administrative follow-ups — distracting from client engagement
  • Disconnected tools prevent holistic project tracking — limiting actionable insights
  • Challenges verifying contractor and partner hours — causing billing discrepancies
  • Limited visibility into labor costs tied to business development activities — impacting budgeting decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Business Development Managers

Fragmented processes and outdated methods stall your growth potential.

Traditional Approaches

  • Manual spreadsheets and email timesheets prone to delays and errors
  • Lack of real-time updates creates blind spots
  • Approval workflows scattered with no clear audit trail
  • Time data isolated from sales tasks and deal pipelines
  • Capacity management based on rough estimates
  • Compliance and billing records incomplete or inconsistent

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform consolidates all timesheets with automation
  • Instant visibility into hours spent on deals and outreach
  • Streamlined approvals with built-in reminders and full audit history
  • Connects time entries directly to clients, deals, and projects
  • Accurate workload and pipeline capacity insights
  • Export-ready, secure records for compliance and invoicing
Empowering Your Role

Unlock What Great Time Tracking Software Does for Business Development Managers

Inefficient time tracking limits your ability to focus on closing deals and building relationships.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Billable Hours or Client Meetings Again

ClickUp automations remind you to log time promptly so every opportunity is captured.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Timesheets That Are Accurate and Audit-Ready

Approvals and entry locks guarantee your reports are reliable for billing and reviews.

ClickUp Views

Identify Capacity Gaps Before Deals Slip Away

Workload views highlight when your schedule is overloaded so you can rebalance priorities.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Reviews with Comprehensive Time Reports

Export detailed logs that show exactly where your business development hours went.

ClickUp Reports

Demonstrate ROI with Precise Labor Cost Tracking

Tag hours by account or project to make your contributions transparent and measurable.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead and Focus on Growth

Automated reminders and summaries let you spend less time on tracking and more time on deals.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who Gains the Most

Which Teams Benefit Most from Business Development Managers' Time Tracking Software

Teams that thrive on accurate, actionable time insights

If You're a Business Development Manager

  • Stop missing billable hours. Automated reminders ensure every client interaction is recorded
  • Gain clear visibility into how your time breaks down across prospects and deals
  • Approve your timesheets quickly. Locked entries prevent post-submission changes
  • Enter every client meeting and outreach activity with confidence and ease

If You're a Sales Operations Leader

  • Monitor your team’s capacity and prevent burnout with real-time workload reports
  • Reallocate resources efficiently based on accurate time data
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. ClickUp automates reminders and approvals
  • Approve and audit time entries swiftly, focusing on strategic initiatives
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual follow-ups or error-prone reports. Brain makes time tracking effortless.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheets Manually

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

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Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask Brain questions like “Which deals lack time logs?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Meetings and Calls Automatically

Brain captures and maps interactions to the right clients without manual input.

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Let Workflow Automations Handle Overtime and Approvals

Meetings and discussions are logged and mapped to the right tasks automatically.

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Review Summaries Ready When You Are

Brain flags over-capacity work, triggers approvals, and generates reports on autopilot.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Potential Issues Long Before They Affect Revenue

Brain detects missing entries and unusual activity patterns early, protecting your bottom line.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Business Development Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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