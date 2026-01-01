Tracking coaching sessions without a focused system is like managing client progress on guesswork. Here’s what coaches face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every coaching hour is logged before invoicing.
Approvals and locked timesheets guarantee clients receive trustworthy session summaries.
Workload views highlight when your schedule needs adjustment to maintain peak performance.
Instant export of session logs and changes keeps you audit-ready.
Tag hours by client or project to show exactly where coaching time is spent.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, letting you concentrate on client success.
Coaches and managers who depend on precise session data
No reminders to send, no reports to compile, no errors to fix. Brain does the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once; Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which sessions are missing logs?” and get instant answers.
Automated summaries of coaching hours and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings and client discussions are logged and linked to the right coaching tasks.
Brain flags overbooked coaches, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports effortlessly.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep coaching on track.