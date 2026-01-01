Without a dedicated system, tracking your time as a Business Analyst can lead to missed billable hours and project delays:
Automated reminders ensure every task and meeting is logged promptly for accurate client billing.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, providing trustworthy reporting for stakeholders.
Visual Workload insights help you redistribute tasks before stress impacts quality.
Export complete, tamper-proof records instantly to satisfy compliance requirements.
Link hours directly to projects, initiatives, or clients for transparent resource allocation.
Automations handle alerts and summaries, letting you focus more on delivering insights.
Let AI handle reminders, summaries, and anomaly detection so you focus on analysis.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time?” and get quick answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of time allocation and workload.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without your intervention.
Brain spots missing or unusual time entries before they impact project delivery.