Time Tracking Software for Business

Time Tracking Software Designed for Business Success

Accurately log hours, streamline approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Key Challenges

Why Businesses Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on outdated or generic tools for time tracking can cripple business operations. Without dedicated software, companies face:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets — disrupting payroll cycles and cash flow
  • Error-prone manual data entry — leading to inaccurate labor cost calculations
  • Hidden employee overwork — increasing burnout and turnover risk
  • Lack of compliance documentation — exposing the company to legal liabilities
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing time data — detracting from strategic leadership
  • Disconnected time and project data — hindering actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — complicating billing and vendor relations
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — impairing budgeting and resource planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Fail Businesses

Fragmented systems, manual effort, and limited insights cause costly delays.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheet collection via emails and spreadsheets requiring manual consolidation
  • No real-time visibility into submissions or approvals
  • Approval processes scattered and untraceable
  • Time entries disconnected from actual tasks and projects
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions locked within a single platform
  • Real-time monitoring of team hours and approvals
  • Integrated approval workflows with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Fully connected time entries linked to tasks and projects
  • Workload visualization showing planned vs actual capacity
  • Easily exportable, tamper-proof compliance records anytime
Business Benefits

How Advanced Time Tracking Empowers Your Business

Outdated methods limit your ability to respond swiftly and optimize workforce management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Is Submitted Before Payroll

Automations from ClickUp send timely reminders so payroll processing never stalls due to missing data.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Payroll Processing

Approval workflows lock time entries and maintain audit trails to guarantee data accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Identify Workforce Overload Before It Impacts Retention

Workload views highlight capacity imbalances, allowing proactive workload redistribution.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Export-Ready Records for Compliance Audits Instantly

Comprehensive logs of every time entry and approval are stored securely for quick export.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Project or Department with Precision

Tag hours for detailed reporting, simplifying budget tracking and financial forecasting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden with Automated Tracking Tools

AI-driven reminders and summaries minimize manual follow-up, saving your team valuable time.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Business Teams Benefit Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams where accurate time data drives performance and profitability

If You Lead HR Operations

  • Eliminate endless timesheet chasing. Automated alerts keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly spot missing timesheets without sifting through multiple tools
  • Approve time logs effortlessly. Once approved, entries lock to ensure accuracy
  • Confidently run payroll with verified, audit-ready data every cycle

If You Manage Business Units

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent burnout and maintain productivity
  • Reallocate tasks instantly within the Workload view without extra meetings
  • Let ClickUp handle reminder emails so you focus on leadership
  • Approve your team's tracked hours swiftly and move on to strategic priorities
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No more chasing, compiling, or error-checking—ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders, flagging missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Answers to Time Tracking Queries

Ask questions like “Who’s missing submissions?” or “Where was time spent?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to relevant projects without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Enable Workflows to Operate on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports with zero manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Avoid Payroll Errors

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Business Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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