Relying on generic time tracking methods leads to costly errors and inefficiencies for bus drivers and their managers:
Automated reminders ensure all drivers submit hours before payroll processing.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready data with zero guesswork.
Real-time workload views highlight overtime and help rebalance shifts proactively.
Store every entry and edit securely, ready for compliance checks anytime.
Tag hours by route or vehicle to generate actionable cost and efficiency reports.
Let automations handle reminders and alerts so your team focuses on keeping buses moving.
Teams prioritizing safety, compliance, and efficient driver management
Brain automates follow-ups, reports, and error detection so you stay on the road.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags outstanding entries autonomously.
Ask Brain “Which drivers are overdue?” or “How many hours per route?” and get immediate insights.
Automatic summaries of driver hours, workloads, and compliance status are ready on demand.
Meetings, breaks, and shift handoffs are logged and linked to appropriate driver records.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual time patterns early to prevent payroll or safety problems.