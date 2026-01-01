Without a focused time tracking approach, managing burnout recovery becomes guesswork, causing these issues:
Automated reminders keep recovery sessions on track and fully recorded.
Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate, tamper-proof recovery logs.
Visualize your capacity versus actual hours to rebalance before exhaustion peaks.
Comprehensive logs and export-ready reports streamline compliance and support reviews.
Tag recovery hours by project or role to inform smarter workload decisions.
AI-driven reminders and summaries reduce manual effort, letting recovery take priority.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing recovery entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged recovery today?” for real-time answers.
AI-generated summaries highlight time off, workload balance, and progress.
Meetings and breaks are logged and linked to tasks automatically.
Brain triggers alerts for overtime and missed recovery, automates follow-ups and reports.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns to prevent burnout escalation.