Time Tracking Software for Building Managers

Tailored Time Tracking Solutions for Building Management

Effortlessly monitor staff hours, streamline approval processes, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to handle follow-ups—designed specifically for building managers.
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Challenges

Why Building Managers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Managing work hours across maintenance, security, and cleaning teams without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate or missing timesheets delay payroll and create budgeting issues
  • Manual logs prone to errors cause misallocation of labor costs
  • Lack of visibility on overtime risks compliance violations and overtime overspending
  • No centralized audit trail complicates dispute resolution and regulatory checks
  • Managers spend excessive time on administrative follow-ups instead of site operations
  • Disparate systems disconnect time data from work orders limiting actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor hours is cumbersome leading to billing conflicts
  • Reporting on labor expenses lacks precision hampering operational decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Building Management Needs

Fragmented processes and delayed data visibility undermine operational efficiency and compliance.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets manually collected and reconciled
  • No real-time overview of labor hours or overtime
  • Approval workflows handled by email or phone without records
  • Time tracking disconnected from maintenance tasks and building projects
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Instant insights into team hours and overtime status
  • Integrated approvals with audit trails and automated reminders
  • Time data linked directly to work orders and maintenance projects
  • Workload dashboard balances staff assignments effectively
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits and payroll
Building Manager Benefits

Empowering Building Managers Through Effective Time Tracking

Outdated methods and siloed information hinder operational control and workforce management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Staff Member’s Hours Are Captured Before Payroll

Automated reminders from ClickUp keep timesheets on track and submitted on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Approvals and locked entries guarantee error-free data ready for processing every time.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overtime Risks Before They Escalate

Workload views provide real-time insights into staffing pressures to prevent burnout and compliance issues.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Complete, Exportable Records

All time entries and edits are logged and easy to export for regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Building, Task, or Contractor

Tag hours to specific projects or vendors to monitor spending and optimize budgets.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Tracking Tasks

Automated alerts and summaries keep time tracking efficient and in the background.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Building Managers’ Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precise, integrated time management to keep properties running smoothly

If You're a Building Operations Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated reminders ensure submissions before deadlines
  • Quickly identify missing entries without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets with a click. Lock entries to prevent post-approval edits
  • Approach payroll with clean, reliable data already verified by your team

If You're a Facilities Supervisor

  • Monitor team workload to prevent overtime and burnout
  • Reassign tasks easily using the Workload view without interrupting workflows
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve hours swiftly and focus on managing building operations
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no reports to compile — ClickUp Brain automates every step.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers on Workforce Hours

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How is overtime trending?” for instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Meetings Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries on time allocation, workload balance, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain identifies missing entries and irregular patterns early to prevent costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Building Managers’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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