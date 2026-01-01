Time Tracking Software Tailored for Building Contractors

Precise Time Tracking Designed for Construction Projects

Log hours on-site and off-site with ease, streamline approvals, and rely on ClickUp Brain's AI to manage follow-ups and optimize your project's timeline.
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Industry Challenges

Why Building Contractors Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Keeping track of labor hours across multiple sites without a unified system leads to costly inefficiencies. Building contractors face these hurdles without dedicated time tracking:

  • Timesheets submitted late or incomplete — delays ripple through payroll and project billing
  • Manual logs prone to errors — inaccurate hours cause budget overruns
  • No visibility into crew workload — risks of overworking staff and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — no reliable audit trail for inspections
  • Managers bogged down chasing entries — valuable time lost on administrative tasks
  • Disconnected time data and project schedules — hard to assess true project costs
  • Subcontractor hours difficult to verify — disputes delay payments and progress
  • Inability to analyze labor costs accurately — decisions made without real data
Traditional Tracking vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Building Contractors

Fragmented methods and lack of integration slow down project delivery and inflate costs.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Paper timesheets or separate spreadsheets prone to loss or damage
  • Limited insight into daily labor hours until project reviews
  • Approvals handled manually, increasing delays and errors
  • Time records disconnected from project phases and budgets
  • Capacity and workload estimated without real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All site and office hours recorded centrally and securely
  • Real-time monitoring of labor input across projects
  • Built-in approval workflows with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to tasks, milestones, and budgets
  • Workload visualization to balance crew assignments effectively
  • Export-ready compliance reports accessible anytime
Key Benefits

How Advanced Time Tracking Empowers Building Contractors

Avoid costly delays and improve project oversight with intelligent time management.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin Payroll with Missing Labor Records

Automate reminders for timesheet submissions so every crew member’s hours are accounted for before payroll.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Invoicing

Ensure all entries are approved, locked, and documented to prevent billing disputes.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Teams Before They Impact Project Quality

Visualize workload against capacity to redistribute tasks proactively and reduce burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk into Audits with Complete, Exportable Records

Maintain detailed logs of hours and approvals, ready for compliance verification.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Project Phase and Resource

Categorize hours by task or subcontractor to generate precise cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time on Time Tracking Tasks

Leverage automation to handle reminders, approvals, and summary reports effortlessly.

Start Tracking Construction Time Accurately With Less Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Building Contractor Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams that need precise, timely labor data to keep projects on track

If You're a Project Manager

  • Eliminate manual time collection headaches. Automated alerts keep crews on schedule
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through multiple sources
  • Approve timesheets instantly. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Ensure payroll and client billing are based on verified, accurate data

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Monitor team workload and prevent fatigue before it affects safety and productivity
  • Reassign tasks easily using workload insights without interrupting daily flow
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups for missing entries
  • Approve crew hours quickly so you can focus on managing the site
AI-Driven Construction Time Management

Visualize a Time Tracking System Without Manual Overhead

No chasing timesheets, no manual reporting—let Brain do the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once. ClickUp Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing hours.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers to Your Time Tracking Questions

Ask “Which crews haven’t submitted timesheets?” or “How are hours allocated?” Brain gives instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Project Reviews Prepared

Receive automated summaries of labor hours, progress, and workload before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Time Often Overlooked

Meetings, travel, and downtime are logged and assigned to the right projects without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate Without Intervention

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Early to Avoid Project Delays

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact payroll or timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Building Contractors’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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