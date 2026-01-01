Keeping track of labor hours across multiple sites without a unified system leads to costly inefficiencies. Building contractors face these hurdles without dedicated time tracking:
Automate reminders for timesheet submissions so every crew member’s hours are accounted for before payroll.
Ensure all entries are approved, locked, and documented to prevent billing disputes.
Visualize workload against capacity to redistribute tasks proactively and reduce burnout.
Maintain detailed logs of hours and approvals, ready for compliance verification.
Categorize hours by task or subcontractor to generate precise cost reports.
Leverage automation to handle reminders, approvals, and summary reports effortlessly.
Teams that need precise, timely labor data to keep projects on track
No chasing timesheets, no manual reporting—let Brain do the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once. ClickUp Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing hours.
Ask “Which crews haven’t submitted timesheets?” or “How are hours allocated?” Brain gives instant responses.
Receive automated summaries of labor hours, progress, and workload before meetings.
Meetings, travel, and downtime are logged and assigned to the right projects without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports seamlessly.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact payroll or timelines.